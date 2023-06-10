The Untold Truth Of 2017's Logan

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine sharpened his claws for the last time in 2017's "Logan" — supposedly. As everyone knows by now, Jackman's berserker is set to return in "Deadpool 3," thanks to the joys of time-travel logic and comic book canon being about as consistent as two-month-old Thanksgiving's gravy. That said, this comeback doesn't undo the events of James Mangold's opus, which provides a definitive end to Marvel's most popular mutant. When all the convoluted timelines are unraveled and history is looked at as a straight singular strand, Logan's passing in Laura's (Dafne Keen) arms and the subsequent X over his grave will drop the curtain on this version of the character.

For all intents and purposes, "Logan" was a smash-hit picture for 20th Century Fox. The film raked in $619.2 million from a $97 million budget at the global box office, while it garnered a 94% critical approval rating and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. When a movie makes a lot of money and the critics and fans love it in unison, it is the trifecta of success for any Hollywood studio.

The road to "Logan" wasn't a simple journey, though. The studio was hesitant about making an R-rated feature about one of its most valuable characters, while the director wasn't keen on adapting a beat-for-beat adaptation of the comic book series, "Old Man Logan." So, let's take a look back at the fascinating history and backstory of one of the greatest comic book movies of all time.