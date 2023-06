Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Untold Truth Of 2017's Logan

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine sharpened his claws for the last time in 2017's "Logan" — supposedly. As everyone knows by now, Jackman's berserker is set to return in "Deadpool 3," thanks to the joys of time-travel logic and comic book canon being about as consistent as two-month-old Thanksgiving's gravy. That said, this comeback doesn't undo the events of James Mangold's opus, which provides a definitive end to Marvel's most popular mutant. When all the convoluted timelines are unraveled and history is looked at as a straight singular strand, Logan's passing in Laura's (Dafne Keen) arms and the subsequent X over his grave will drop the curtain on this version of the character.

For all intents and purposes, "Logan" was a smash-hit picture for 20th Century Fox. The film raked in $619.2 million from a $97 million budget at the global box office, while it garnered a 94% critical approval rating and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. When a movie makes a lot of money and the critics and fans love it in unison, it is the trifecta of success for any Hollywood studio.

The road to "Logan" wasn't a simple journey, though. The studio was hesitant about making an R-rated feature about one of its most valuable characters, while the director wasn't keen on adapting a beat-for-beat adaptation of the comic book series, "Old Man Logan." So, let's take a look back at the fascinating history and backstory of one of the greatest comic book movies of all time.