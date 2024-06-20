Lord Of The Rings: What Happened To The Orcs After Sauron's Death

"The Lord of the Rings" is J.R.R. Tolkien's magnum opus. It is the trilogy for which he's best known. And yet, his world of Middle-earth has a vast and intricate history that starts long before Frodo inherits the Ring and even goes a short distance past its destruction. In those later stages of "The Lord of the Rings," we get quite a bit of happily-ever-after context. We see Aragorn crowned, the Hobbits return home, and the ring-bearers ship off toward the Undying Lands in the West.

Even with the baddies, we get some closure. Saruman and Wormtongue die, while Sauron meets a fate worse than death. But what about his minions? What about the orcs, in particular? Unfortunately, there is no clear answer about what happens to the hordes of canon-fodder servants that populate the Dark Lord's armies. One thing is clear, though. They don't just die or evaporate into thin air when the One Ring is destroyed.

To get a clearer idea of the most likely fate for the Orcs, you need to understand their makeup. Tolkien waffled on what the Orcs in the "Lord of the Rings" are, exactly. At different times, the author thought they were corrupted Elves, soulless animals, and even Men. It's also highly likely that he did think they could be redeemed, which gives them a more unique degree of agency in their own stories. Yet, there just isn't that much out there about what happens to Orcs after the fact. Let's take a look at where Tolkien leaves the Orcs at the end of the Third Age (when the story ends), and whether they ever factor into the Fourth Age that followed.