Did Tolkien Think That Middle-Earth's Orcs Could Be Redeemed?

J.R.R. Tolkien spent a lot of time providing intimate details for his vast and complex world of Middle-earth. From its epic creation story and sweeping history to minute details, like where mithril comes from or how everyone is related to one another, the author always tried to connect the dots when he could. One area where he never could quite come up with a satisfactory answer, though, is with the origin and fate of Orcs — although it wasn't from lack of trying. It's a concept that troubled the Professor for his entire life and led to some very different ideas.

The inconsistent and stubbornly difficult-to-answer question of Orcish origins and fate has percolated not just through Tolkien's own works, but into countless adaptations, too. Peter Jackson's trilogy struggled to depict the creatures as little more than witless blobs of flesh that blindly followed orders and operated as the world's worst canon fodder. Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has opted to go in the other direction, building a semi-relatable Orcish culture with traditions and a sense of individual value.

In either case, the root of the issue boils down to whether or not Orcs are sentient creatures with souls — and in their villainous state, souls that can be redeemed. While it's a question wide open for debate, we've scoured the source material and come up with Looper's official stance on the issue: it's highly likely that Middle-earth Orcs are ultimately redeemable. To make the statement make sense, though, we need to back up a bit and consider the progression of Orcish evolution over Tolkien's lifetime.