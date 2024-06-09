What Are The Orcs In Lord Of The Rings Exactly?

Everyone and their mother knows what an Orc is. J.R.R. Tolkien popularized the term in "The Lord of the Rings," and since then, it has become part of the modern vernacular. In the Oxford English Dictionary (which Tolkien helped write), since the year 1605, an Orc is referred to as "a devouring monster; an ogre; spec. a member of an imaginary race of subhuman creatures, small and human-like in form but having ogreish features." Tolkien refers to people as "Orcs" in his letters (usually as a knock on their integrity or behavior). People use the Orc concept across various fantasy media, too.

But what is an Orc? More specifically, what is a Middle-earth Orc? What are the creatures who started it all?

These questions are surprisingly complicated. The easiest answer is that an Orc is a twisted and perverted race bred from Elves who are captured early in Middle-earth history. This is the legendary explanation provided in "The Silmarillion," which gives it the authority of being the officially published and most widespread explanation.

However, it is by no means the only explanation. Orcish origins, lifespan, and afterlife are some of the topics that Tolkien struggled with to the end of his days. He came up with multiple possibilities but, in his typical style, tried to work existing writings into them rather than rework his entire legendarium after the fact.

Let's take a look at the different explanations of what Orcs are, where they come from, and how long they can live — starting with the most classic origin option of them all: Orcs come from Elves.