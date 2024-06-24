Why The Cast Of Alien: Romulus Looks So Familiar

The "Alien" movie saga is expanding yet again with "Alien: Romulus," which is scheduled for release on August 16, 2024. If the trailer and director Fede Álvarez's previous horror outings are anything to go by, the latest installment will follow the blueprint of Ridley Scott's original film in many ways, from the industrial aesthetic and slow-burn corridor crawls to the small cast — as of this writing, only six actors have been confirmed as appearing in the film.

That number is in keeping with 1979's "Alien," which follows a single ship's crew of seven as they accidentally bring a deadly monster aboard and fight to defeat it. That creature, the xenomorph, is now an immortal piece of the cinematic canon, and it's coming for blood once again in "Alien: Romulus." The highly anticipated picture will be the feature film debut of one of its young stars, Aileen Wu.

While Wu has previously appeared in a number of short films and live theatrical performances in New York City, the vast majority of people won't have seen her in action before. However, the same cannot be said for her co-stars. The film's cast may be small, but it includes a number of notable actors, including a couple of rising young stars who have recently made names for themselves in other projects. Here's why the cast of "Alien: Romulus" looks so familiar.