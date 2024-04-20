Deleted Alien Franchise Scenes That Would Have Changed The Movie

Poor Kane. As the first victim of the facehugger in "Alien," he becomes the unintentional test subject as the crew try to learn about the apex predator they have unwittingly awoken aboard the Derelict — at least, that's what we're supposed to think. When it's later revealed that Ash (Ian Holm) is an android sleeper agent working for Weyland-Yutani, the entire affair starts to take on a different color. And perhaps nowhere is this better demonstrated than in the deleted scene "Kane's Condition," which features an eerily passive Ash doing relatively little to help the poor victim as the concerned crew try to get an update on how he's doing.

This deleted scene finds navigator Joan Lambert (Veronica Cartwright) arriving first to find the facehugger still attached to a motionless Kane's mug. When she inquires about her colleague, the android stares blithely at the med bay monitor, blandly remarking that they shouldn't try to remove it again. More crewmates shortly join her, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) among them. Sharp as ever, she immediately hones in on Kane's medical imaging, asking, "What's that stain on his lungs?" — to which Ash simply replies he doesn't know, but it's blocking the scanner.

While the content of this deleted scene might seem fairly innocuous, its meaning is changed by later revelations: Not only do we learn that the "stain" is actually an embryo, but it's fairly apparent by Ash's blasé attitude that he does, too.