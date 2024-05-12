The Untold Truth Of Alien: Romulus

The Xenomorphs return in the upcoming film "Alien: Romulus," the latest installment in the "Alien" franchise. "Romulus" is set between the events of 1979's "Alien" and 1986's "Aliens," taking viewers back to the franchise's glory days. Director Fede Álvarez is under pressure to deliver something special since Ridley Scott's prequels, "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," weren't universally loved and it's now been many years since an "Alien" movie last hit the big screen. There's also an air of extra scrutiny to "Romulus" since a proposed "Alien" film by Neill Blomkamp (which would have seen the return of Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley) was sidelined for this project after Disney's acquisition of Fox.

There's a lot riding on this in terms of the franchise's future, but Álvarez seems to be the right filmmaker for the job. Not only did he look to the past for inspiration, but he also sought out the advice of both Scott (director of "Alien") and James Cameron (director of "Aliens") for his movie. The early signs have been positive: Scott raved about "Alien: Romulus" when he first saw it behind closed doors, heaping praise on Álvarez. With that said, let's take a look at the journey of "Alien: Romulus" from its initial pitch to finally reaching the big screen and adding another chapter in this sprawling mythology.