Why Alien: Romulus Will Blow You Away

In space, no one can hear you scream — but here on Earth, you can probably hear us shrieking with delight over the fact that the arrival of a brand new "Alien" film is just around the corner.

On August 16, 2024, 20th Century Studios will release "Alien: Romulus," the seventh film (not including the "Alien vs. Predator" duology) in the almost 50-year-old sci-fi series and — seemingly — the beginning of a new era for the franchise as a whole. With a prestige series from "Fargo" and "Legion" creator Noah Hawley on the horizon and Ridley Scott's divisive "Prometheus" prequel films still lurking in the rearview mirror, this new installment carries almost as much baggage as it does pressure to rejuvenate the hype for this bleak cinematic universe.

Reportedly written to take place during an intriguing turning point in the original series, "Romulus" has a unique chance to return "Alien" to its roots of subtle world building, straightforward plotting, and good old-fashioned claustrophobic horror. The xenomorph saga may have seemed like a universe in perpetual decline for some fans, but — if Disney and 20th Century Studios have taken advantage of the opportunities laid out before them, and if certain omens of success are to be trusted — it may yet be revived as a prominent, modern science fiction franchise to rival the likes of "Star Wars" and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune." Let's look at why that could happen.