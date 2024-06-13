Amazon Prime Is Loading Up With Great Movies And Shows

Amazon Prime Video tries to maintain a balance of genres to appeal to as wide an audience as possible, and the service adds new content all the time. June 2024 is no different. Not even including the great Prime Video-exclusive content the streamer is launching this summer, June is filled with dozens of excellent films and series coming to Prime, most of which can't be streamed anywhere else.

While there's a lot to choose from, some shows and films stand out as something that many people are looking forward to, so if you've been on the fence about streaming the latest Christopher Nolan movie or a new season of your favorite show, now may be the time to check out Amazon Prime. (This list only applies to U.S. Prime. The service offers different content in every country.)

While there are many great options to choose from, these films and TV shows stand out as some of the best offerings Amazon Prime made available or is making available in June 2024. Whether you love K-dramas, star-studded biopics, or military thrillers, there's something for everyone in Amazon Prime's latest offerings.