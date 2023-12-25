Zack Snyder's Highest-Rated Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Turns 20 In 2024

To say Zack Snyder has had a pretty sizable impact on the entertainment industry over the last two decades would be a major understatement. While his 2007 action epic, "300," was already a massive hit for the filmmaker, Snyder went on to make "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," effectively jump-starting the entire DCEU.

Though the DCEU is officially over now, Snyder's films live on, and at the top of the heap, critically speaking, is his 2004 remake of "Dawn of the Dead." A blisteringly fresh take on the original film from George Romero, Snyder's "Dawn of the Dead" adopted the fast-running zombies of "28 Days Later," upping the ante and leading to a story that is arguably equal to its legendary predecessor.

While, as noted above, the "Watchmen" director has made plenty of noteworthy films since the mid-'00s picture, "Dawn of the Dead" remains the best-reviewed of his 11 features, boasting a certified fresh rating of 76% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience's reaction to the remake is just as positive as well, coming in at an impressive 77%.