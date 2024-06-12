Hulu Is Absolutely Stacked With Great Movies Right Now

When Hulu first launched back in 2007, the streamer was centered on bringing recent episodes of television to audiences who didn't have DVR. If you missed a live broadcast, you could be sure you'd see it the very next day on this online platform. It was revolutionary, and helped expand audiences for shows that may have otherwise gone unwatched. Now, over a decade later, Hulu has expanded further to include live sports and news, completely original content, and has added some of your all-time favorite movies to its growing collection.

With the summer now officially upon us, there's no better time to dive right into this massive list of hits that Hulu has amassed for us. No matter which genre you prefer — action/adventure, comedy, superhero, or even the Western — there's something on Hulu for everybody, and if you're not all too impressed with the flicks hitting theaters this summer, why not stay in to revisit a classic you already adore? Here are some of the best movies that Hulu has on the platform right now.