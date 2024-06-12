Hulu Is Absolutely Stacked With Great Movies Right Now
When Hulu first launched back in 2007, the streamer was centered on bringing recent episodes of television to audiences who didn't have DVR. If you missed a live broadcast, you could be sure you'd see it the very next day on this online platform. It was revolutionary, and helped expand audiences for shows that may have otherwise gone unwatched. Now, over a decade later, Hulu has expanded further to include live sports and news, completely original content, and has added some of your all-time favorite movies to its growing collection.
With the summer now officially upon us, there's no better time to dive right into this massive list of hits that Hulu has amassed for us. No matter which genre you prefer — action/adventure, comedy, superhero, or even the Western — there's something on Hulu for everybody, and if you're not all too impressed with the flicks hitting theaters this summer, why not stay in to revisit a classic you already adore? Here are some of the best movies that Hulu has on the platform right now.
The Batman
After the success of Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight Trilogy," audiences wondered if anyone could top his impressive live-action Batman saga. Though Ben Affleck donned the cape and cowl next, his adventures were contained within a greater DC Extended Universe that sadly didn't allow for a solo picture. But that didn't stop Warner Bros. from greenlighting Matt Reeves' vision for the Caped Crusader in a film simply titled "The Batman." Starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, this three-hour epic takes our hero back to his crime-fighting roots as he solves an impossible mystery that ties all of Gotham together — from the heights of the Wayne family to the depths of the criminal underworld below.
Audiences and critics adored "The Batman," and for good reason. The characters are dynamic, the plot thrilling, and Paul Dano's Riddler is as frightening as any on-screen Bat-villain out there. The movie features everything we love about Batman, highlighting in particular the way he inspires others to emerge from darkness. It's no wonder "The Batman 2" is on track so far for an October 2026 release. Of course, if you'd rather visit Gotham's darker side, Hulu also has 2019's "Joker" in its current catalog.
Little Women
Before Greta Gerwig directed "Barbie" and was hired for Netflix's upcoming "Chronicles of Narnia" adaptations, she tackled one of the most beloved novels of the 19th century, the Louisa May Alcott classic "Little Women." This coming-of-age period drama unites Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen as the four March sisters, who journey from their innocent childhood to adulthood in a non-linear narrative that includes all the book's highlights. Of course, there's so much more to this film than being a simple coming-of-age tale, but that's certainly at the heart of it.
While there are plenty of impressive "Little Women" adaptations out there, Gerwig's is particularly notable for its powerful performances, strong use of editing, and the way it portrays Jo (Ronan) as something of a stand-in for the original novel's author. There's something magical about this picture, and perhaps that's why we love it so much. Unsurprisingly, the 2019 drama amassed six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. No wonder Gerwig was given free reign on "Barbie."
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Only the Coen Brothers could come up with a movie like 2000's "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" Taking Homer's "The Odyssey" and wrapping it up in the Depression-era American South is a stroke of genius that works here masterfully. George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson star as a trio of escaped convicts who wander rural Mississippi to the tunes of some of the 21st century's best folk artists, encountering a wild batch of characters who all harken back to either Homer's original poem or America's religious roots (often both).
Like most Coen Brothers satirical comedies, "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" is quirky, nonsensical, and has enough whimsy to make us wish for more. Not only was the film itself a solid hit, but the folk-infused soundtrack won the 2002 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. If you're looking for a sepia-tinted adventure full of exciting characters, harrowing journeys, and a spectacular climax, then look no further than what many fans consider the Coens' very best picture.
Napoleon Dynamite
There has never been another successful indie comedy quite like "Napoleon Dynamite." If you happened to miss this one the first time around, this 2004 quirk-fest is one of the best out there, full of zany characters, strange happenings, and plenty of Idaho-centric material that is all derived from true happenings in the lives of married filmmakers Jared and Jerusha Hess. By all accounts, "Napoleon Dynamite" made Jon Heder a rising comedic star in Hollywood, and allowed the Hesses to go on and make films like "Nacho Libre" and "Gentlemen Broncos."
Napoleon started it all with his trademark perm, oversized glasses, and blank stare, the latter of which makes you wonder how much is really going on upstairs. Set in the real-life Preston, Idaho, "Napoleon Dynamite" has been mistaken for a period piece, though it's actually just an honest look at certain parts of rural America. Full of highly quotable one-liners, there's no better time than the 20th anniversary of "Napoleon Dynamite" to revisit this hilarious picture.
Walk the Line
Few music biopics are even nearly as good as "Walk the Line." Directed by James Mangold, this deep dive into Johnny Cash's early life and career brings the Man in Black to life, with Joaquin Phoenix firmly embodying the legendary singer. Not only does Phoenix physically embody Cash, but he does a sure-fire job of performing as the country music legend. Starring opposite Reese Witherspoon as June Carter, this ranks as one of Phoenix's best performances to date, as he beautifully captures Cash's hardships and struggles with fame, infidelity, and substance abuse.
While "Walk the Line" doesn't tell Cash's full story, it sets the stage for his eventual redemption while chronicling his romance with June. Witherspoon won the best actress Oscar for her performance here, and it's not hard to see why. Featuring plenty of the Man in Black's most famous tunes, "Walk the Line" is a biopic that stands above the rest, and reminds us that fame and fortune aren't always all they're cracked up to be.
Tombstone
Is there a more impressive Western from the 1990s than "Tombstone?" While the genre has seen something of a resurgence lately, Hollywood was going full force with in the early '90s with pictures like "Dances with Wolves" and "Unforgiven," followed in 1993 by "Tombstone." Though the film's production was a bit of a mess, forcing actor Kurt Russell to temporarily take over as the movie's director, the outcome speaks gloriously for itself. Russell's Wyatt Earp and Val Kilmer's Doc Holliday will go down in Hollywood history as two of the genre's most dynamic characters, with the latter giving what's perhaps the greatest performance of his entire career.
"Tombstone," of course, is based on the true events behind the historical 1881 gunfight at the O.K. Corral, and the eventual war it sparked between the Earp brothers and the infamous outlaw gang known as the Cowboys. In the film, Wyatt Earp is pushed to his absolute limits until he manages to enact his uncompromising mixture of justice and vengeance. Still, Kilmer's Holliday is the real star of this show, with all the best lines.
Independence Day
There might not be a more perfect summer blockbuster than director Roland Emmerich's "Independence Day." Not only is this the best movie to watch before fireworks on the Fourth of July, but it also has just about everything you could ask for from a solid summer blockbuster, including action, suspense, fun characters, world-ending stakes, and plenty of heart. Even if it feels a bit stuck in the '90s at times, "Independence Day" still boasts a spectacular cast that includes Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Randy Quaid, Mary McDonnell, Vivica A. Fox, and an impressive roster of other stars.
Though a lackluster sequel was released in 2016, the original "Independence Day" is an excellent standalone adventure that unites humanity in a time of great darkness. What could be a more timely message than that, especially during an election year? Steven Spielberg once said (via The Hollywood Reporter) that this one "reinvented the blockbuster," and that's some seriously high praise.
10 Things I Hate About You
It's not too often that a work by William Shakespeare is adapted into a teen romantic comedy, but 1999's "10 Things I Hate About You" is undoubtedly the best of that bunch. Adapting Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," one of his lesser-known works, into a 1990s Seattle high school setting, this rom-com is staked with an impressive cast — including Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and David Krumholtz — that left audiences and critics fairly impressed at the time.
Ledger's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" serenade at the football field is more than enough to keep all eyes on the young actor, who was already showing his talents as a movie star before appearing in "Brokeback Mountain" and "The Dark Knight." Additionally, Stiles and Ledger are electric on the screen together, forming the beating heart and soul of this picture. "10 Things I Hate About You" might be as dramatic as Shakespeare, but it feels quite modern in all the right ways.
Split
As part of his filmmaking resurgence in the mid-2010s, M. Night Shyamalan dropped "Split" on us in 2017. The film stars James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder, which manifests itself in 23 distinct personalities. McAvoy masterfully balances a dozen of Kevin's personalities with immaculate care, pushing the boundaries of his own ability on the screen. His chemistry with co-star Anya Taylor-Joy — who plays a young woman held hostage by Crumb — is also impressive, and the pair manage to forge a genuine connection despite the danger involved.
As far as Shyamalan's trademark twists go, "Split" features one of his best. Connecting this film to his 2000 hit "Unbreakable," thus turning "Split" into a "supervillain origin" picture rather than a simple horror film, was a bold move that surprised audiences and critics more than almost any other twist he's thrown at us. While the sequel, "Glass," might not have paid it all off, "Split" remains one of Shyamalan's strongest works.
X-Men: First Class
After the lackluster "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," the future of Fox's only surviving Marvel franchise was in serious flux. But in 2011, Matthew Vaughn surprised us all with the prequel "X-Men: First Class," which chronicled the origins of Magneto and Professor X, now played by Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy respectively. Though critics and audiences didn't expect much from this entry in the X-Men universe, all were unanimously impressed by the film's faithful characterizations, compelling plot, and groundbreaking performances (including those from Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult) that set the stage for the next few films in Fox's "X-Men" universe.
"X-Men: First Class" is a perfect standalone superhero movie. You don't need to have seen any previous entry in the "X-Men" franchise to jump aboard here, which is to the movie's advantage. Superhero blockbusters don't all have to be gigantic, explosive spectacles. Sometimes the best ones are intimate character-driven pieces that remind us that our heroes aren't so different from us after all.
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Though it was initially given mixed reviews, "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" has been re-assessed in recent years, to the point where it has been included on Empire's list of 500 Greatest Movies of All Timeand Bravo's 100 Funniest Movies. Nowadays, audiences and critics generally agree that "Anchorman" is hilarious, and that's largely in part due to Will Ferrell's outlandish performance as the titular Ron Burgundy, a 1970s news anchor who butts heads with his new, female counterpart, Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate).
Of course, what makes "Anchorman" so funny is the bizarreness of it all. From the insane rivalry between different news stations to Ron's pathetic and childish tantrums, there are many laughs to be had here. If "The Legend of Ron Burgundy" whets your appetite, Hulu is also streaming the sequel, "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," which isn't as good as its predecessor but still manages to pull out some genuinely funny moments.
Captain Phillips
Looking for a biographical action thriller by the guy who made "The Bourne Supremacy"? Paul Greengrass's "Captain Phillips" may be just what you want. Based on the real-life story of Captain Rich Phillips (played masterfully here by Tom Hanks), this thriller pits the titular hero against a band of Somali pirates led by Barkhad Abdi, who take his ship out from under him. It's a fascinating story that will keep one's pulse racing right until the gripping finale.
While "Captain Phillips" is not your usual action movie, there's enough suspense surrounding the Maersk Alabama hijacking to keep you off the high seas (and glued to your couch) for a while. Hanks is particularly brilliant in this film, with his usual candor reminding us that Phillips is a man in distress even as he feels a deep-seated responsibility to his crew. That's honorable no matter which way this turned out.
The Big Lebowski
The second Coen Brothers movie on this list is the one with the biggest cult following. "The Big Lebowski" is an insane, surreal ride that doesn't ever quite let up. Jeff Bridges is perfectly cast here as the Dude, an aging slacker who doesn't do much besides go bowling and hang around his apartment. Right beside him is John Goodman's Walter Sobchak, a Vietnam vet who is probably the last person you'd want by your side in a crisis. Together, these two attempt to solve a kidnapping, clear the Dude's name, and evade the kidnappers who seem to think that the Dude (whose real name is Jeffrey Lebowski) is actually the millionaire of the same name. Spoiler alert: he's definitely not.
"The Big Lebowski" is one of the most quotable movies out there, and is just weird enough that you may not be sure what you've experienced after you watch it. But it's a comic adventure well worth seeking out, even if just for the hilarious roles perfectly embodied by Bridges and Goodman.
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
At the moment, the only Quentin Tarantino film on Hulu is his most recent. A love letter of sorts to the entire motion picture industry, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" centers on fading actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), his stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), and Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) as their worlds all change drastically around them. Combining the evolving film industry of the late 1960s with the infamous Tate murders might not be the first thing most filmmakers would have done, but Tarantino pulls it off effortlessly.
DiCaprio and Pitt give two of the best performances of their respective careers, and Robbie is likewise a delight as always. If you love Hollywood history, true crime, or just stan Quentin Tarantino, then "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" is a must-add to your watchlist. If you still want more after that, Tarantino wrote a novelization that answers several fan questions left unaddressed by the film and adds a plethora of additional content.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Everyone was shocked when a Robin Williams-less sequel to the original "Jumanji" was first announced, but when "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" finally hit theaters in 2017, audiences and critics were pleasantly surprised. With an ensemble cast led by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, the film follows four teenagers who are transported into a video game version of the original "Jumanji" board game, only to appear as adult avatars.
This movie is hysterical, and a fascinating upgrade to the original 1995 film that cleverly updates the material for the 21st century and gives it a fresh new perspective. Johnson and Hart always have great chemistry on screen, but when combined with Black and Gillan, their antics reach a whole new level. Fans of "Welcome to the Jungle" should note that its direct sequel, "Jumanji: The Next Level," is also available on Hulu.
Planet of the Apes 2010s trilogy
With "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" now in theaters, there's no better time to revisit the precediing three movies in the current "Planet of the Apes" series than now. Following a young chimpanzee named Caesar (Andy Serkis) as he grows to develop enhanced intelligence and later lead a clan of apes, this story begins with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," which chronicles the apes' initial evolution. From there, "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" continues the story as director Matt Reeves takes over the franchise, taking place a number of years later as human civilization crumbles. The trilogy concludes with "War for the Planet of the Apes," where Caesar takes the fight to mankind after they attack his home.
This trilogy is an excellent example of how an old property can be reinvigorated through powerful storytelling and meaningful character arcs. While almost every "Planet of the Apes" film is available on Hulu, the rebooted trilogy from "Rise" to "War" is arguably the most exceptional of the bunch. Andy Serkis makes us care more about Caesar than we ever thought possible, and that's a testament to both his incredible performance capture work and the story's power.