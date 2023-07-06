Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Independence Day?
Long before Dwayne Johnson or The Avengers were blockbuster royalty, the mid-90s brought us one of the best sci-fi epics to ever hit the big screen, with a killer cast that perfectly encapsulates what makes this movie great. That's right, "Independence Day" is nearly 30 years old now, and despite some dated '90s phones and references, it's just as exciting now as ever. If "Independence Day" isn't an annual Fourth of July tradition, then you're really missing out.
In the years since the film's 1996 release, the filmmakers attempted to launch a series of films to continue the story, beginning with 2016's "Independence Day: Resurgence." But given the movie's mixed-to-negative reception, any further follow-up plans have been canceled. Nevertheless, the original "Independence Day" remains one of the most beloved blockbusters of the 20th century, one that Steven Spielberg believed "reinvented the blockbuster," as Roland Emmerich said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. If you're wondering what the cast has been up to since 1996, then you've come to the right place.
Will Smith (Captain Steve Hiller)
In the movie, Captain Steven Hiller is a Marine pilot with a chip on his shoulder, perfectly embodied by Will Smith. As the defeater of alien forces in combat, Hiller is one of Smith's most heroic roles, solidifying the actor as a blockbuster movie star. Following the film — and coming off the heels of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Bad Boys" — Smith landed lead roles in the "Men in Black" series, "Enemy of the State," and "Ali," which helped launch his career even further.
In the 21st century, Smith has found work in just about every genre. He played Chris Gardner in "The Pursuit of Happyness," Dr. Robert Neville in "I Am Legend," Ben Thomas in "Seven Pounds," and Deadshot in the DC Comics film "Suicide Squad," a role he prioritized over returning for "Independence Day: Resurgence," forcing director Roland Emmerich to drastically re-write the script. Though he won the Oscar for best actor in 2022 for his work in "King Richard," Smith was the subject of media controversy after he slapped host Chris Rock on stage, resulting in his decade-long banishment from the Oscars.
Jeff Goldblum (David Levinson)
Before Jeff Goldblum became known for playing outlandish versions of himself, he used to play interesting and complex characters. Thanks to his work in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "The Fly," and Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park," Goldblum had already made a name for himself by the mid-90s, when he starred as David Levinson in "Independence Day." A brilliant MIT-educated "cable repairman," David is the one to discover the alien invader's nuclear countdown, and the only one who can build a computer virus to shock their systems. In many ways, David saves the world.
Following "Independence Day," Goldblum voiced Moses' brother Aaron in "The Prince of Egypt," teamed up with Wes Anderson for "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," and played the Grandmaster throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No stranger to sequels, Goldblum returned for three "Jurassic Park" films, various MCU projects, and "Independence Day: Resurgence" in 2016. Additionally, he's one of Wes Anderson's frequent collaborators, most recently appearing in "Asteroid City." Goldblum has also spent considerable time on television, and hosts the Disney+ series "The World According to Jeff Goldblum."
Bill Pullman (President Thomas Whitmore)
One of the best fictional presidents ever, Bill Pullman's Thomas Whitmore gave arguably the most memorable speech in movie history. To this day, it is forever associated with the actor, who continues to use it in convocation speeches. No wonder he returned for "Independence Day: Resurgence" in 2016, reprising one of his most famous roles. Yes, he has nearly 100 credits to his name — including "Spaceballs," "While You Were Sleeping," and "Lost Highway" — but the 1996 sci-fi epic features Pullman at his most notable.
Known for his work on screen and stage, Pullman's career has bounced between the two, with an impressive filmography under his belt. In addition to playing Brian Plummer in the Denzel Washington-led "Equalizer" films, Pullman's most notable post-"Independence Day" work may be as Detective Harry Ambrose on the USA series "The Sinner," a police procedural anthology that starred our favorite fictional president in the leading role. Interestingly, before that, Pullman played a very different president in the short-lived sitcom "1600 Penn," which centered around a very dysfunctional first family (though without an alien invasion).
Judd Hirsch (Julius Levinson)
As David Levinson's father, Judd Hirsch played Julius Levinson, an advocate for David's health, sanity, and general well-being. Without him, the president may have never learned of Area 51, and it's possible that the world may have fallen to their would-be conquerors. Though maybe best known as Alex Rieger on the sitcom "Taxi," Hirsch remains active in the movie business, even as he pushes 90. In addition to returning for "Independence Day: Resurgence," Hirsch's career has only picked up steam in recent years.
After landing a significant role in "A Beautiful Mind," Hirsh starred as Alan Eppes on the six-season crime series "NUMB3RS," where he played the character for 114 episodes. In 2019, Hirsch appeared as Gooey in Adam Sandler's "Uncut Gems," and, in 2022, his work as Boris Podgorny in Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" earned him an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor. With no signs of slowing down any time soon, Hirsch has proven himself to Hollywood again and again. Here's hoping we see more of him soon.
Vivica A. Fox (Jasmine Dubrow-Hiller)
As Jasmine Dubrow, Vivica A. Fox shows that the most unlikely people can help save the world. Having temporarily saved the First Lady's life, Jasmine is one of the most important players in "Independence Day," and while she's not a soldier, she shows boatloads of courage in the face of adversity. Fox later returned for the sequel, though she told The A.V. Club that it didn't live up to the original. "We had most of the original cast, but I think the one true link that was missing ... was that Will Smith wasn't there."
Nevertheless, the 1996 combo of "Independence Day" and "Set It Off" jumpstarted Fox's career, landing her work in "Kill Bill," "Ella Enchanted," and a number of other films, including "Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated." Additionally, Fox appeared regularly on "City of Angels," "Missing," and "Getting Personal" before landing the part of Candice on "Empire." Oh, and she starred in all 25 of David DeCoteau's "The Wrong..." series of Lifetime films. She's been busy.
Margaret Colin (Constance Spano)
Though they'd been separated for years, Constance "Connie" Spano and David Levinson still had a lot to love between them, so much so, in fact, that when David appealed to see the president, Connie let him right in. Standing by Whitmore's side, Connie was instrumental in his campaign and later the country's survival. "Independence Day" put Margaret Colin on the map, and her career was never the same. Although Colin didn't return for "Independence Day: Resurgence," she's had plenty going on since.
After roles in movies like "The Devil's Own" and "Unfaithful," Colin returned to television in a series of guest stints before landing the role of Eleanor Waldorf on the original "Gossip Girl." Appearing in all six seasons, Colin later returned for episodes of the 2020s HBO Max reboot, proving that, if the role is right, she's happy to return. Additionally, Colin found recurring roles on "Shades of Blue," "Veep," and "Chicago Med," and appeared in films like "Virtue" and "The Road to Galena" in between.
Mary McDonnell (Marilyn Whitmore)
We'd be lying if we said we didn't wish Mary McDonnell was in "Independence Day" more, but her scenes as First Lady Marilyn Whitmore are enough to hold us over. Though we don't learn a whole lot about the dying First Lady, her genuine concern and care for the American people shines through. Having starred in Kevin Costner's "Dances With Wolves," McDonnell's work in "Independence Day" ushered her into the sci-fi genre, where she landed a role on the hit reimagining of "Battlestar Galactica."
As President Laura Roslin, McDonnell was one of the most prominent stars in the beloved Sci-Fi series, playing the character in the original miniseries, the four-season series, and the TV movie "Battlestar Galactica: Razor." Following "Battlestar Galactica," McDonnell found continued success on television as Captain Raydor in both "The Closer" and "Major Crimes," where she played the character for nearly 130 episodes. Of course, she still appears in movies too, and can be seen in "Donnie Darko," "Margin Call," and "Scream 4."
Robert Loggia (General William Grey)
The type of military leader you'd want by your side, General William Grey is one of the most underappreciated characters in "Independence Day." Faithful to the end, General Grey advises President Whitmore without getting in his way, allowing the chain of command to flow as it should. Though only featured in a cameo, Robert Loggia reprised his role as General Grey for the sequel, one of the actor's last films prior to his death in 2015. The film was dedicated in his honor.
Loggia began his decades-long acting career back in the 1950s and never stopped making movies. Prior to "Independence Day," Loggia was best known for "The Greatest Story Ever Told," "Scarface," "Big," and a number of "Pink Panther" movies. He appeared again alongside Bill Pullman for the 1997 feature "Lost Highway," and showed up as Feech La Manna on HBO's "The Sopranos." Including "Resurgence," four films featuring Loggia were released posthumously, with the last being 2019's "The Savant."
Randy Quaid (Russell Casse)
The drunken Vietnam War fighter pilot may be a bit of a cliche, but Randy Quaid's work as Russell Casse in "Independence Day" made it a great one. Though Casse can hardly keep his family afloat following his apparent alien abduction experience, he ends up saving the day in the end, redeeming himself in the eyes of his country and his children. Quaid plays the role exceedingly well, and we couldn't imagine anyone else making that final stand.
Following "Independence Day," Quaid played Colonel Tom Parker in CBS's "Elvis" miniseries in 2005, voiced Alameda Slim in Disney's "Home on the Range," and reprised his role as Cousin Eddy in numerous "Vacation" followups, including "Cousin Eddy's Island Adventure," which is just as horrible as it sounds. After appearing in a few features in the 2000s, including "Brokeback Mountain," and "Real Time," Quaid fell off the map after a series of legal troubles. To date, Quaid's last film was 2018's "All You Can Eat."
James Rebhorn (Albert Nimzicki)
Sometimes the best characters are the ones that we love to hate, and "Independence Day" has one of the most recognizable. Played by James Rebhorn, Secretary of Defense Albert Nimzicki continually gives President Whitmore the worst suggestions imaginable. Coupled with the fact that he hid the existence of Area 51, it's no wonder that Whitmore fired Nimzicki in the midst of an intergalactic war.
In the 1990s, Rebhorn made a name for himself by appearing in "Scent of a Woman," "The Game," "My Cousin Vinny," and "The Talented Mr. Ripley" before shifting more toward television. Though his film career was budding, Rebhorn became a recurring character on shows like "Third Ward," "The Book of Daniel," and "Law & Order." By the early 2010s, Rebhorn had been cast as Reese Hughes on "White Collar" and Frank Matthison on "Homeland." Sadly, Rebhorn died in 2014, making it impossible for him to return for the "Independence Day" sequel and forcing both shows to write off his respective characters.
Adam Baldwin (Major Mitchell)
Introduced late in the game, Major Mitchell plays a significant part in the back half of "Independence Day," helping Area 51 run smoothly despite all the chaos. Mitchell is responsible for recruiting new pilots and helping civilians get to safety during the battle. Since military service runs in Adam Baldwin's family, it's only natural that he's drawn to those sorts of characters. Immediately following "Independence Day," he played similar roles in the short-lived series "The Cape" and "The Patriot."
Undoubtedly, Baldwin is most famous for his work as Jayne Cobb in Joss Whedon's "Firefly," Col. John Casey on NBC's "Chuck," and Admiral Mike Slattery on TNT's "The Last Ship." While he didn't return for the sequel, Baldwin thrived in the sci-fi space, appearing as super-soldier Knowle Rohrer on "The X-Files," Marcus Hamilton on "Angel," and even voicing Superman in the animated feature "Superman: Doomsday." More recently, Baldwin played Bob Olinger in the 2019 Western "The Kid" and Coach Allen in 2021's "American Underdog."
Harry Connick, Jr. (Captain Jimmy Wilder)
Though he doesn't appear in "Independence Day" very long, Harry Connick, Jr. plays Captain Jimmy Wilder, Steve Hiller's best friend. Mostly featured as Steve's sounding board for his relationship with Jasmine, Jimmy is an excellent pilot and an even better friend before his untimely death. Following "Independence Day," Connick, Jr. starred opposite Sandra Bullock in "Hope Floats," voiced Dean McCoppin in the 1999 classic "The Iron Giant," and appeared in both "Dolphin Tale" movies.
Of course, Connick, Jr. is also known for playing Leo Markus on "Will & Grace," a role that he later reprised in the revival. In addition to acting, Connick, Jr. is best known for his career as a singer-songwriter — one who has broken serious Billboard records – and has been active in the music industry since 1977. Alongside his discography, Connick, Jr. hosted the syndicated talk show "Harry," appeared on "Law & Order SVU," and played Daddy Warbucks in NBC's 2021 special "Annie Live!"
James Duval (Miguel Casse)
Though Miguel Casse and his two siblings weren't featured too much in "Independence Day," Miguel's fight to keep his family together in the wake of their father's drunken stupor is admirable and worth the mention. Played by James Duval, Miguel heard his father's final last words before he sacrificed himself to save his world, proving that his father cared for him after all.
Following "Independence Day," Duval found success after landing parts in "Gone in 60 Seconds," "Donnie Darko," and the 2002 horror flick "May." Duval continued to find small parts in B-movies and independent films, never quite recapturing his 1996 blockbuster success. In the 2010s, Duval guest starred on episodes of "Hawaii Five-0," "Bojack Horseman," and "Now Apocalypse" before returning to his preferred work in the independent sphere. With nearly two dozen projects in the pipeline, it seems that Duval is happy with the way his career has turned out.
Brett Spiner (Dr. Brackish Okun)
The eccentric scientist who "doesn't get out much," Dr. Okun is instrumental in helping uncover the secrets of the alien invaders in "Independence Day." Though he seemingly dies after operating on a not-quite-deceased alien being, "Independence Day: Resurgence" brought the character back, giving him a telepathic connection to the hostile species. The character is played by Brett Spiner, who is best known for his work as Data on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and many subsequent "Star Trek" productions.
Interestingly, Spiner's final feature film role was "Independence Day: Resurgence," after which he committed himself entirely to television, either through voice work or by appearing on genre shows like "Outcast" and "Warehouse 13." Aside from television, Spiner has performed on stage, released two albums, and wrote a neo-noir mystery about a fictionalized version of himself titled "Fan Fiction: A Mem-Noir: Inspired by True Events," set during his time filming "The Next Generation."
Harvey Fierstein (Marty Gilbert)
David's nervous boss Marty Gilbert is one of the best parts of "Independence Day," and although he's tragically killed during the alien's attack on New York City, he stands out as one of the blockbuster's most memorable characters. Brought to life by Harvey Fierstein, Marty's exclamation of "David!" is top-notch, and one of the funniest bits in the movie. Unsurprisingly, Fierstein's trademark gravelly voice has continued to thrive beyond the 1990s, when he appeared in movies like "White Lies" and Disney's "Mulan" (and its sequels).
Post-'90s, Fierstein's career has largely been centered around voice work, and he can be heard in plenty of Disney projects, animated series, and "The Dark Crystal" prequels. Of course, Fierstein still shows up in person on occasion, appearing in several episodes of "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," "How I Met Your Mother," and even in Billy Eichner's 2022 queer rom-com "Bros."
Mae Whitman (Patricia Whitmore)
Though she isn't a big part of the film, Mae Whitman's Patricia Whitmore is the daughter of the president whose childhood is completely obliterated by the alien forces. For years, Whitman was a child actor before being cast as Ann Veal on "Arrested Development" in the early 2000s. From there, she played Amber Holt on "Parenthood" and Annie Marks on "Good Girls," and made frequent appearances in films like "Scott Pilgrim vs the World" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower."
But that's not all: Whitman has built an impressive voice-acting career after playing Katara on "Avatar: The Last Airbender," a role she's continuously revisited. Naturally, this led to parts on shows like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Young Justice," and "Family Guy." Additionally, Whitman is a musician and a podcast host — she's currently recording a "Friday Night Lights" rewatch podcast alongside series stars Zach Gilford and Scott Porter.
Ross Bagley (Dylan Dubrow-Hiller)
Ross Bagley played Dylan Dybrow, the son of Jasmine Dubar and soon-to-be adopted son of Steve Hiller, in the first "Independence Day." Although he and Mae Whitman didn't return to reprise their characters in the sequel, his work in the original speaks for itself. Like Whitman's character, Bagley doesn't have much to do, but that doesn't make the heartfelt moments between him and Will Smith any less memorable.
Before "Independence Day," Bagley played Nicky Banks opposite Smith on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which explains their immediate chemistry on screen. Also known as Buckwheat on "The Little Rascals," Bagley left child stardom behind after the 21st century. Following a 2004 episode of "Judging Amy," he only returned for two more features, "Gnome Alone" and "Dead Ringer," both of which were released in 2015. Since then, Bagley has been largely radio silent and effectively retired from Hollywood.