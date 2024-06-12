Hit Man: Why Madison Looks So Familiar
Richard Linklater's genre-bending "Hit Man" has been a success on Netflix, with critics praising its dark humor and Glen Powell's performance as Gary Johnson, a professor who must pose as an assassin to bring down some real bad guys. Along the way, he falls in love with Madison, a woman who hires him to whack her abusive husband. Isn't that how all true romances are born?
Many viewers have probably wondered where they've seen the performer who plays Madison before her standout turn in "Hit Man." The character is portrayed by Adria Arjona, an emerging Puerto Rican star who rose to fame thanks to shows like "Narcos," "True Detective," "Emerald City," and "Good Omens."
Arjona's profile has risen quite significantly since then, with the performer gracing everything from cult horror flicks to superhero blockbusters to galaxies far, far away. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of her greatest hits.
The Belko Experiment (2016)
Written by DC Studios boss James Gunn and directed by horror veteran Greg McLean, Blumhouse's "The Belko Experiment" is a twisted thriller about people having a bad day at work. The story follows company employees who must kill each other in order to survive a sick experiment, ultimately turning their office building into a battlefield of "Battle Royale"-inspired mayhem.
While most of the movie's characters are out for themselves, Adria Arjona's Leandra Florez is one of the few worth rooting for. She's the love interest of the film's main character, Mike Milch (John Gallagher Jr.), so it's only natural for viewers to want them to survive and live happily after. Unfortunately, feel-good happy endings aren't guaranteed in this nightmarish depiction of the corporate world.
"The Belko Experiment" doesn't rank among Blumhouse's best movies, but it's an entertaining action-horror romp that taps into workplace frustrations and corporate anxieties. If nothing else, it's a reminder that Gunn has a warped imagination when he's allowed time away from working on massive superhero franchises.
6 Underground (2019)
"Hit Man" isn't Adria Arjona's first hit collaboration with Netflix, as she has a notable supporting role in "6 Underground." The high-octane actioner — helmed by explosion auteur Michael Bay — tells the story of a billionaire (Ryan Reynolds) who fakes his own death and hires a team of highly-skilled individuals to help him combat global crime and terrorism. Bayhem ensues afterward.
Arjona plays Amelia, aka "Five," aka "The Doctor." She's one of the special agents who joins the cause to make the world a safer place. As her nickname implies, Amelia is also the one who handles the vigilante group's medical needs, but she's perfectly capable of kicking butt when the time calls for it.
While speaking to Dujour, Arjona said that she was attracted to the project because Amelia is a complex individual. "[She is a] strong character who is also flawed... I thought there was some level of realism there that I wanted to discover," the actor noted. That description also applies to her character in "Hit Man," suggesting that Arjona is attracted to these types of roles.
Morbius (2022)
Adria Arjona is one of the main players in "Morbius," Sony Pictures' superhero movie flop that found a new lease of life on Netflix. The film stars Jared Leto as the titular scientist-turned-vampire who must learn to keep his bloodthirsty tendencies at bay against all odds. Arjona portrays Martine Bancroft, one of the troubled Morbius' colleagues and closest allies.
Martine's association with Morbius ultimately puts her at the heart of the danger that unfolds when the bloodsucker's brother, Milo (Matt Smith), shows up and causes havoc. Despite this, she remains the film's most strong-willed and morally decent character. Arjona turned to congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for inspiration while researching the role, as she wanted to convey Martine as intelligent and confident in expressing her viewpoints.
Sadly, the film isn't one of Arjona's most beloved projects. Critics weren't kind to "Morbius," with the consensus noting that it has a poor story and shoddy FX. That's not to say that Arjona's performance is bad, mind you, but actors can only do much when they're given underwhelming material to work with.
Andor (2022-present)
Adria Arjona's rise to fame caught the attention of Lucasfilm and Disney, as she was hired to play Bix Caleen on the Star Wars series "Andor." Her character is a mechanic with a mysterious past and connections to the off-world regions of the galaxy far, far away, which makes her handy in the fight against the Empire.
Bix is a chief ally and ex-flame of the show's main hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), continuing Arjona's trend of playing characters who support the good guys. Unfortunately, her allegiances are detrimental to her well-being, as Bix is subjected to "Andor" Season 1's most disturbing torture scene.
Getting a role in the Star Wars franchise is a big deal, but it was extra special for Arjona, as she's always been a fan. "At the beginning, I had all of this nervous energy, and you have to put that to the side and get to work. But then you get to set and everything you see and touch just reminds you that you're in Star Wars," she told Radio Times. Clearly, the nerves didn't affect her performance, which was very well-received by critics and fans alike.