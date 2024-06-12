Hit Man: Why Madison Looks So Familiar

Richard Linklater's genre-bending "Hit Man" has been a success on Netflix, with critics praising its dark humor and Glen Powell's performance as Gary Johnson, a professor who must pose as an assassin to bring down some real bad guys. Along the way, he falls in love with Madison, a woman who hires him to whack her abusive husband. Isn't that how all true romances are born?

Many viewers have probably wondered where they've seen the performer who plays Madison before her standout turn in "Hit Man." The character is portrayed by Adria Arjona, an emerging Puerto Rican star who rose to fame thanks to shows like "Narcos," "True Detective," "Emerald City," and "Good Omens."

Arjona's profile has risen quite significantly since then, with the performer gracing everything from cult horror flicks to superhero blockbusters to galaxies far, far away. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of her greatest hits.