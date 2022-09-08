This Huge Superhero Flop Is Currently The Number One Movie On Netflix

Superhero movies tend to be rather hit or miss. For every "Dark Knight," we have a "Catwoman." For every bombastic culmination of years of franchise planning, there are franchises that have lofty aspirations but never take off. As noted by The Numbers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has raked in an absolutely insane amount of money, and the current total is around $27 billion. With a financial windfall like that, it is of no surprise that other entertainment companies look to establish their own cinematic universe.

Although some of the biggest superhero flops would have previously been consigned to pop culture oblivion, streaming services have given them a second chance to be seen. Few people may have watched a movie in theaters, which results in a box office dud, and even fewer people these days purchase physical media. However, streaming services like Netflix can breathe new life into dead-on-arrival films. This is due to the fact that users will often head to a service's platform, and then notice a film that they may have been slightly interested in seeing but never made the effort to do so. This is best highlighted by a recent movie that started off a firestorm of memes but was lambasted by critics and failed to make much money in the long run. However, in an interesting twist of fate, the film is currently dominating Netflix.