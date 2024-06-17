House Of The Dragon's Season 2 Opening Credits Change Is Deeper Than You Think

If you watched the Season 2 premiere of "House of the Dragon" — and odds are that you did — you probably noticed that the entire title sequence has changed. Gone are the signets and symbols of different houses and families within Westeros, from the Targaryens to the Velayrons, connected by a flowing river of what appears to be blood; in its second season, the fantasy series that serves as the first official spin-off for "Game of Thrones" has completely changed up its opening, depicting a tapestry being stitched in real time that appears to depict the Targaryen civil war known as the "Dance of the Dragons." Speaking to /Film, showrunner Ryan Condal, who also worked on "Game of Thrones," said that he and his team were intent on setting up something new to keep Season 2 fresh.

"Yeah, I mean it was after a lot of discussion, and obviously this would be post airing of episode one discussion, but I felt like the sort of ancestral credits were correct for [Season 1], the idea of this bloodline and family tree," Condal said. "But this story now in [Season 2], now that all that stuff has kind of been set and established and entrenched, it felt more like we were watching a living history and my feeling was continuing to follow the Targaryen family tree now that we're in real time and really, I mean, maybe there will be some children born as we move forward from here into the future, sort of that story had been set."