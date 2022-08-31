House Of The Dragon Is Losing A Major Member Of Its Creative Team Ahead Of Season 2

If there was any doubt that HBO viewers would want to return to Westeros following the disastrous final season of "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon" swiftly put those fears to bed. The prequel series arrived on August 21, 2022, pulling in a jaw-dropping 10 million viewers when accounting for all viewing methods. Following this historic debut, it managed to one-up itself with the second installment that scored even larger viewership numbers. Suffice to say, HBO has another small screen hit on its hands, and it stands to reason it'll continue to prosper in the weeks to come.

Set centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon" highlights a turbulent time in the history of Westeros. House Targaryen reigns above all others, though it's beginning to crack. Outside threats coupled with conflict among its members hint that dark times are ahead. After all, there's a reason why by the time Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) rises to power that her family has all but lost its influence in Westeros. The series seeks to explore the fine details of the Targaryens' downfall in all of its gruesome detail, which should make for some intriguing television.

Although, the confirmed second season of "House of the Dragon" may look a tad different than it would've before, considering a key member of its creative team has bid the show farewell.