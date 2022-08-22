George R.R. Martin Has One Simple Fix For The End Of Game Of Thrones

Unsatisfied with the original ending of "Game of Thrones?" You're not alone! Luckily, original author George R.R. Martin had a solution... and unfortunately, it's a totally moot point now.

It's not exactly a secret that, when "Game of Thrones" — based partially on Martin's flagship book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" — ended back in May of 2019, audiences were disappointed, to say the very least. After eight seasons, the last two of which were much shorter than previous outings, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss apparently wanted to move onto other projects, and informed HBO that the show's eighth season would be its last.

Benioff and Weiss did work with Martin to adapt the books that he's written thus far, but since "The Winds of Winter" is, probably, never coming out anyway, they had to go off-script, which wasn't always well-received by die-hard fans of the series. However, in a stark (get it?) contrast, Martin is heavily involved in the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon," which premiered on HBO in August of 2022. So how does Martin feel about how the original series, based on his hugely famous series of books, ended — and does he have a better idea?