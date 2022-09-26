Why House Of The Dragon Showrunner Ryan Condal Wasn't Surprised By Miguel Sapochnik's Exit

This behind-the-scenes shakeup might have been shocking for fans of "House of the Dragon," but this major insider says it actually wasn't a huge surprise.

As August drew to a close, it was announced — shortly after the series premiered to enormous viewership numbers and was immediately renewed — that Miguel Sapochnik, a longtime veteran of the parent series "Game of Thrones" and one of two showrunners on "House of the Dragon," would be stepping down after the show's first season. To say this was unexpected is an understatement; Sapochnik was an integral part of "Thrones" and led installments like the Season 6 highlight "The Battle of the Bastards," and for him to step down right at the height of his new show's starting success was absolutely baffling.

At the time, Sapochnik said in a statement, "I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally." Though Sapochnik will retain his credit as an executive producer for however long this series runs, this was, to say the least, a confusing move. As it turns out, though, Sapochnik's closest collaborator took this news in stride... and even understood.