13 Little-Known Facts About Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak

As his time in college came to an end, the Vietnam War was raging and the draft looming. Pat Sajak knew there was a good chance that, at his age, he'd be selected to go overseas to fight for his country, so he decided to be proactive and enlist voluntarily. "I was under the impression that if you joined, you had a better chance of getting in the area you wanted to get in, and mine was Armed Forces Radio," he told his daughter in an interview on the "Wheel of Fortune" YouTube channel. Unfortunately, that's not the way it went. "They made me a finance clerk and sent me to Vietnam," he said. He eventually got his wish to work in radio, just not in the manner he imagined.

"The Army works in strange ways," Sajak told NPR in 2013. "I took basic training as a clerk typist." After several requests for a transfer, though, Sajak was shipped off to Saigon to become one of the successors to Adrian Cronauer, the man who inspired the film "Good Morning Vietnam." "I was two or three guys later [after Cronauer]," Sajak told his daughter. He even used Cronauer's infamous sunrise greeting. Oddly enough, though, he'd convinced the Army to hire him for the job by exaggerating his resume. "I had never actually been a D.J.,” he told The New York Times in 1988. "But I made it sound to the Army guys like I had. I think I lied, actually.” Finally, though, he had the actual experience he'd told his commanders he already had.