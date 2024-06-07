Why The Pat Sajak Show Was Cancelled

A long-standing institution of American entertainment, "Wheel of Fortune" has had many controversial moments over the years, and the show's sway is such that a single "Wheel of Fortune" contestant can baffle the entire internet with their playing style. As such, it's easy to imagine that dedicated viewers are well aware of pretty much everything there is to know about the long-running show. However, even longtime "Wheel of Fortune" fans probably don't know all its secrets ... such as the fact that the show's veteran host, Pat Sajak, used to have a talk show that was canceled after just one season when it couldn't match the success of its competition.

"The Pat Sajak Show" was CBS' attempt to regain foothold in the late night talk show game at a time when "The Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson was thought to be nearing retirement. Sajak signed a lucrative deal to host, leaving the network version of "Wheel of Fortune" to do so. He got his real-life friend Dan Miller to act as his sidekick and announcer on the show. There were also all the trimmings you'd expect from a serious "The Late Show" competitor — from an expensive set to a studio band.

Unfortunately for Sajak's talk show career (but perhaps luckily for "Wheel of Fortune" fans), "The Pat Sajak Show" wasn't built to last. Despite receiving an Emmy nomination for outstanding art direction and featuring cool guests from Leslie Nielsen to Dolly Parton, the show only ran for a single 165-episode season from January 1989 to April 1990.