Hugh Grant Hated Playing Wonka's Oompa-Loompa For A Good Reason

"Wonka" has earned mostly positive reviews from critics. Looper's own Reuben Baron gave the film high marks, writing, "[Director Paul] King has once again demonstrated his ability to exceed expectations with 'Wonka,' using the framework of a theoretically pointless prequel to deliver a candy-coated delight to viewers of all ages." However, someone who has criticisms is one of the film's stars — Hugh Grant.

Grant plays Lofty, a rather grumpy Oompa-Loompa, and that demeanor fits the experience he had on set. He spoke with Metro about his time filming "Wonka" and how he detested the motion capture process, "It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable." He discussed being unsure if he should act with his body since much of his performance was replaced in post-production. Grant isn't keen on the increasing digitization of filmmaking, adding, "It's very confusing, with CGI now, you can't tell what's going on."

It may be odd for some to hear an actor trash-talk a movie they're trying to promote. That might be why Metro asked Grant if using motion capture was worth it to see the finished film, to which he responded, "Not really."