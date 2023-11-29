Jennifer Garner Responds To Deadpool 3 Elektra Rumors - But You Won't Believe Her

"Daredevil" and "Elektra" star Jennifer Garner says she has no clue about rumors of her Marvel character making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Merc With a Mouth's latest adventure.

Word surfaced in July that Garner was reportedly resurrecting Elektra for "Deadpool 3," which features the return of Ryan Reynolds' titular superhero and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Like those characters, Garner's Elektra was previously featured in then-20th Century Fox's Marvel films before Disney acquired the studio.

Now, four months after the rumor first surfaced about Garner's Elektra appearing in the next Deadpool movie, the actor claims to know nothing about her reported participation in the project.

"I don't know what you're talking about," she told Collider with a bit of whimsy in a video interview. "What could you mean? ... Not that I'm aware of."

If Garner truly is fibbing about the return of Elektra in "Deadpool 3," she isn't the first actor to mislead viewers about their participation in an MCU film.