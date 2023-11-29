Jennifer Garner Responds To Deadpool 3 Elektra Rumors - But You Won't Believe Her
"Daredevil" and "Elektra" star Jennifer Garner says she has no clue about rumors of her Marvel character making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Merc With a Mouth's latest adventure.
Word surfaced in July that Garner was reportedly resurrecting Elektra for "Deadpool 3," which features the return of Ryan Reynolds' titular superhero and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Like those characters, Garner's Elektra was previously featured in then-20th Century Fox's Marvel films before Disney acquired the studio.
Now, four months after the rumor first surfaced about Garner's Elektra appearing in the next Deadpool movie, the actor claims to know nothing about her reported participation in the project.
"I don't know what you're talking about," she told Collider with a bit of whimsy in a video interview. "What could you mean? ... Not that I'm aware of."
If Garner truly is fibbing about the return of Elektra in "Deadpool 3," she isn't the first actor to mislead viewers about their participation in an MCU film.
Andrew Garfield continually denied rumors of appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Of course, breaking a non-disclosure agreement with a movie studio can be damaging for an actor, meaning that some will go to extraordinary lengths to deny their involvement in a movie.
Perhaps the most notable instance of fibbing to the press about their work in the MCU came in 2021 when Andrew Garfield slammed the door on "Spider-Man: No Way Home" rumors, as reporters repeatedly asked him about reprising his iteration of Peter Parker from the "Amazing Spider-Man" series.
The rumors, naturally, proved to be true — Garfield and original live-action Spider-Man Tobey Maguire appear in "No Way Home." Garfield, however, took the brunt of the questioning since he was continually doing press for what turned out to be a best actor Oscar-nominated role in "Tick, Tick ... BOOM!" After he could publicly discuss "No Way Home," Garfield joked he has a serious credibility problem and that no one will believe him anymore after all of his lies about not being in the film.
If Garner is in "Deadpool 3," she's not the only actor who needs to keep their participation under wraps. "Deadpool 3" behind-the-scenes updates further suggest the return of Fox's X-Men, including Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Halle Berry's Storm, James Marsden's Cyclops, and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey. Moviegoers will know whether these characters appear in "Deadpool 3" when the film debuts in theaters on July 26, 2024.