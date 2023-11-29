Saltburn's Sex Scenes Are Raunchy And Raw For An Important Reason

Contains spoilers for "Saltburn"

Writer-director Emerald Fennell's sophomore feature "Saltburn" is, to say the very least, brazenly and shockingly sexual. This becomes immediately apparent shortly after Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) arrives at the country estate of the wealthy, titled Catton family — the titular Saltburn — and watches his best friend and object of his affection, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), pleasure himself in their shared bathtub. After Felix exits the tub, Oliver hovers over the drain — and consumes what remains.

This is the tip of the raunchy iceberg when it comes to "Saltburn," a film about how Oliver manages to topple and overtake this rich, powerful, and entitled family from the inside out. So why did Fennell go so far with these scenes, from that moment with the bathtub to one where Oliver makes love to Felix's grave? As Vulture reported, Fennell was asked what the film was about — and she was quite clear. "It's about desire," she said. "Real, sticky, awkward, mortifying, intense, dangerous desire, which requires a certain amount of exposure from everyone. I'm only interested in things that make me shudder."

"Saltburn" certainly is sticky, awkward, mortifying, and intense, among other adjectives. The reason that it's so extreme, though, is because Oliver's desire — and his manipulation of the very concept of desire — is how he's able to overcome the Cattons and take their spoils for himself.