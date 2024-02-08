5 Controversial Nude Scenes That Landed Movies NC-17 Ratings
The following article includes discussions of suicide, sex work, extreme violence, addiction, incest, and racism.
While there are plenty of challenging and disturbing films released every year, only the rare one is objectionable enough to warrant the dreaded NC-17 rating. While the rating itself isn't inherently a bad thing, it does limit the market of a movie considerably. This is because, unlike the standard R rating, in which a parent can accompany their child, NC-17 means no one under the age of 18 can see the film, even with supervision.
Most importantly, this cuts out the teen market. The existence of this demographic is usually why a movie is edited down to PG-13 in hopes of getting more butts in seats. While some movies like "M3GAN" are changed very little by these cuts, other examples like "Live Free or Die Hard" feel noticeably toothless compared to their forebears.
And then there are those movies that are almost impossible to cut down without losing some of their artistic merit and raw intensity. It's these kinds of movies that we're going to be exploring here, particularly in how they focus on the graphic use of nudity and sexuality. Please note that we'll be exploring several plot elements of the following movies with full spoilers, including their endings.
Killer Joe goes to some dark and brutal places
While "Killer Joe" might be best remembered for its shocking bursts of violence and brutality, the film also contains two shocking sex scenes. The first involves Dottie (Juno Temple), who strips down for a full-frontal nude scene early on, but the second is far more disturbing despite both characters being fully clothed.
This is because Joe (Matthew McConaughey) humiliates Sharla (Gina Gershon) by forcing her to fellate a chicken bone while he grunts and moans with satisfaction. It might be one of the most disturbing sexual acts ever put on the screen, and it's easy to see why it helped to land the movie an NC-17 rating.
The movie follows a drug dealer named Chris (Emile Hirsch), who hires the titular contract killer to help him settle a debt through murder. However, the plan spins out of control as Joe becomes increasingly obsessed with Chris' developmentally disabled younger sister, Dottie.
Eventually, the plan culminates in Joe beating Chris to death with the help of the latter's own family members. It's a horrific button on an unforgettable film and ensures that for many different reasons, "Killer Joe" will linger in the minds of viewers for years to come, whether they like it or not.
Shame doesn't hold back in depicting sex addiction
Sex addiction is obviously an incredibly layered topic and one that is inherently rife with explicit material. That's why it's no surprise to find the 2011 drama "Shame" on this list. The film focuses on Brandon (Michael Fassbender), a man who is constantly seeking casual sex when he's not relieving himself to the mountain of pornography on his computer.
One of the earliest examples in "Shame" that helps to explain how it got its NC-17 rating is a montage of Brandon's hook-ups. It shows one scene after another of the character walking out of his bedroom following a fresh sexual encounter. While the lighting in the sequence is meager, each time this happens he passes the camera fully nude with nothing to block his genitals from sight.
Then there is the bevy of other sex scenes in the film. "Shame" contains countless sexual encounters, including sex in a back alley, a threesome with sex workers, and a same-sex encounter with another man at a gay bar. This is to say nothing of Brandon's penchant for masturbation.
Still, the most disturbing element of the film might be Brandon's borderline incestuous relationship with his sister, Sissy (Carey Mulligan). This is because "Shame" implies that the reason that the duo has such a complicated sexual history is because they were molested together as children. Finally, the movie contains an explicit scene of self-harm near the end of its runtime, making sure to tick all of the troubling boxes one by one.
Blue is the Warmest Color is intensely sexual
No matter how many films you've seen, "Blue is the Warmest Color" is likely to be one of the most intensely sexual films you'll ever watch. Following the passionate lesbian love affair that explodes between Emma (Léa Seydoux) and Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos), the movie is filled with graphic sex scenes between the two, to the point that the film has been the subject of some controversy.
The centerpiece of "Blue is the Warmest Color" is a seven-minute sex scene between Adèle and Emma that features all manner of different sexual acts and positions. Indeed, it was these scenes in particular that drew some ire for the mostly well-received film.
"The most discomfiting thing about Blue [Is The Warmest Color] is that it ultimately feels like a menage a trois involving the actors and the camera, staged for the benefit of the director," wrote J. Hoberman of ARTINFO. Tammy Olerman of Bi*** Media agreed, writing, "Exarchopoulos and Seydoux are constantly undercut by [director Abdellatif] Kechiche's direction, which often seems more about his directorial desires than the motivations of the story's protagonists."
Elsewhere, there is a highly explicit scene of Adèle pleasuring herself while she imagines making love to Emma, a heterosexual encounter that depicts full-frontal nudity, and several other scenes that are highly sexual. While the film retained its NC-17 rating, IFC waived the ruling in New York City, where it allowed high school-aged teenagers to also see the film.
Few films depict sex in ways that The Dreamers dares to
While the aforementioned "Shame" comes pretty close to incestuous content, "The Dreamers" basically dives headfirst into the disturbing subject. Matthew (Michael Pitt) goes to Paris as an exchange student, where he meets and befriends twin siblings Isabelle (Eva Green) and Théo (Louis Garrel).
However, when he is invited to stay with them, he discovers that the twins really do share everything. He spies them sleeping nude together and engages in sexual games with them, where they punish one another by making them perform sex acts in front of each other. What emerges in "The Dreamers" is a passionate love triangle as all three have eyes for one another and pursue each other relentlessly, even while contradicting themselves. The film contains explicitly sexual scenes, including full frontal nudity from all three of its central actors and a sampler of all kinds of different sexual acts.
As with some of the above films, however, the most disturbing element of "The Dreamers" may be its ending, which isn't terribly sexual. The trio are discovered together by Théo and Isabelle's parents, and as a result, Isabelle attempts to complete a murder-suicide of the three with a gas line. Though it is ultimately unsuccessful, the scene remains heart-rending in its intensity even over two decades later.
Requiem For A Dream is absolutely harrowing to watch
Few films are as emotionally difficult to watch as "Requiem For a Dream." This intense psychological drama from Darren Aronofsky follows four characters who go from being users of their respective substances to becoming desperately and extremely addicted. As far as its NC-17 rating (the film was ultimately released as unrated), this comes from the lengths that the quartet goes to in hopes of getting their fix. Perhaps the most explicit is Marion (Jennifer Connelly), who becomes a sex worker to obtain more heroin, ultimately culminating in a series of lesbian sex acts where a group of businessmen jeer and holler at the participants with excitement.
Elsewhere, there is a brutal scene of shock therapy with Sara (Ellen Burstyn); her son Harry (Jared Leto) has his arm amputated due to an intravenous infection that turns gangrenous, and Tyrone (Marlon Wayans) faces brutal forced labor and racism after he and Harry land themselves in prison.
Absolutely no one gets a happy ending, and this culminates in the final shot that shows all four tucking themselves into the fetal position in hopes of escaping their horrific traumas. While "Requiem For a Dream" may be the least sexual of the films on this list, it might also be the best and is worth watching for anyone who can handle such extreme subject matter.
If you or anyone you know needs help with domestic abuse, child abuse, or addiction, or is struggling or in crisis, contact the relevant resources below:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
- The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.