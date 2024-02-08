5 Controversial Nude Scenes That Landed Movies NC-17 Ratings

The following article includes discussions of suicide, sex work, extreme violence, addiction, incest, and racism.

While there are plenty of challenging and disturbing films released every year, only the rare one is objectionable enough to warrant the dreaded NC-17 rating. While the rating itself isn't inherently a bad thing, it does limit the market of a movie considerably. This is because, unlike the standard R rating, in which a parent can accompany their child, NC-17 means no one under the age of 18 can see the film, even with supervision.

Most importantly, this cuts out the teen market. The existence of this demographic is usually why a movie is edited down to PG-13 in hopes of getting more butts in seats. While some movies like "M3GAN" are changed very little by these cuts, other examples like "Live Free or Die Hard" feel noticeably toothless compared to their forebears.

And then there are those movies that are almost impossible to cut down without losing some of their artistic merit and raw intensity. It's these kinds of movies that we're going to be exploring here, particularly in how they focus on the graphic use of nudity and sexuality. Please note that we'll be exploring several plot elements of the following movies with full spoilers, including their endings.