How Spider-Man Got The Venom Symbiote Explained

Spider-Man has sported many iconic suits over the years, but few looks are as memorable — and transformative — as his black symbiote costume.

Debuting nearly 40 years ago, the ensuing decades have seen the fan-favorite black suit only become more integral to the Spider-Man mythos. Most recently, the symbiote has played a vital role in the recently released "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" video game, which features a story driven by the arrival of the symbiote and its infection of Peter Parker.

The history of Spider-Man's relationship with Venom is fascinating in its own right, but his time with the black suit — that is, before it grew fangs — is something that almost every web-head media adaptation can't resist tackling at some point, and it's easy to see why. And while we now know the symbiote saga as a pulse-pounding "canon event" where Peter Parker goes down a dark spiral, driven by the suit to engage his worst impulses, the original narrative took much longer to unfold. Here's a deep dive into how Spider-Man first acquired the symbiote, and how subsequent adaptations have tackled the story.