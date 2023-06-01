Spider-Man: ATSV's Spider-Dad Is The Growth Peter Parker Needed For Decades (& The Comics Should Follow Suit)

Spider-Man is Marvel's biggest and most recognizable comic book hero. And yet, as the movies continue to highlight the best sides of Peter Parker, the comics have become an albatross around the character's neck.

This disparity hits a new milestone with the release of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," a film which — as revealed by the trailers — shows what a mature, family-driven version of Peter Parker looks like, which Marvel should be aspiring to emulate in the comics. From his daughter May "Mayday" Parker making her big screen debut, to the snippets of Peter and MJ as a happily married couple, to the fact that the "Spider-Verse" Peter is successfully balancing his responsibilities as both a hero and a father ... well, it's exactly what comic readers have so desperately wanted, for decades.

Unfortunately, while the webslinger has thrived on the big screen, the comics have bottomed out at a shockingly low quality for a long time. While justifiable criticism has been levied at certain writers, it's not really their fault that Spider-Man comics have stagnated so badly: rather, actual blame goes to the editors responsible for guiding these storylines, and an editorial mandate that doesn't allow Peter Parker to grow up, evolve, be happily married, or have a family, despite the fact that other superheroes have done exactly that.

Spider-Man comics should take a page out of Superman or the Fantastic Four's playbook — two notable examples of comics which not only didn't suffer from the introduction of marriage and family dynamics, but actually got better. And as "Across the Spider-Verse" gets ready to bring a relatable family man version of Peter to mainstream attention, it's time for Marvel Comics to stop putting the character a box and expand the scope of what a Spider-Man story can be.