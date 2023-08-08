Marvel Just Teased A Spider-Man Sequel Nobody Wanted

Marvel Comics is teasing the return of "the most notorious Spider-Man story ever told," and a new teaser has understandably put readers' minds right in the gutter as it hints at one of the most controversial Spidey stories getting a sequel.

The new image seems to suggest the reality introduced in "Spider-Man: Reign," a comic that will almost certainly never get a live-action adaptation (though its creator, Kaare Andrews, would like to see it used in the MCU), may be returning. This is a surprise, as a sequel to this would be one of the oddest storylines to pick up on again more than a decade and a half after its initial release.

Marvel Comics

The image features Spider-Man carrying a woman, who appears to be Mary Jane Watson, through heavy rain. The hero is covered in webbing and seemingly trying to save MJ in an image reminiscent of a cover for "Spider-Man: Reign," which was written and illustrated by Andrews. If that title sounds familiar, it's because it was one of Spider-Man's most notoriously controversial events, as the alternate timeline storyline not only featured the first appearance of Spider-Man's genitals, but also a central plot point of the book that had the senior Peter Parker accidentally killing Mary Jane Watson with his radioactive sperm. Yes, you read that correctly; in an attempt to craft a darker exploration of Marvel's iconic web-slinger, the four-issue series' story went there. However, rather than having any long-lasting impact on the hero, it ended up being an inappropriate footnote in Spider-Man's history.