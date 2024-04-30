Exclusive Spider-Man Preview May Tease How He Becomes Marvel's Most Dangerous Villain

Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50 (by Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, Marcio Menyz, Joe Caramagna, and Nick Lowe)

Peter Parker has diligently worked alongside Norman Osborn as the classic Spider-Man foe has worked to take on a more heroic role as the Gold Goblin. However, in our exclusive preview of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50, Osborn seems to have slid back into his dark ways as the Green Goblin returns and appears to be transforming the web-slinger into something much, much more sinister.

In "The Amazing Spider-Man," Spider-Man has been put through the wringer of late. His iconic relationship with Mary Jane Watson has crumbled due to circumstances beyond his control, leaving him to watch helplessly as she starts a family with a man named Paul. He had to watch Ms. Marvel tragically die in his arms and has been dealing with a Gang War breaking out across New York City, bringing all kinds of vicious villains to his backyard. While all of this has unfolded, he's been working with Norman as the former villain attempts to do good in the world and put his evil past behind him. In the upcoming "Free Comic Book Day 2024: Ultimate Universe/SSpider-Man" #1 (by Wells and Ryan Stegman), Osborn's redemption will fail, and Osborn will once again fall under the spell of his sins and return as the Green Goblin.

In Looper's exclusive preview of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50, the villain's comeback has a major impact on Spider-Man, as the issue hints at Peter's inevitable transformation into the Spider-Goblin.