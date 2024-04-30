Exclusive Spider-Man Preview May Tease How He Becomes Marvel's Most Dangerous Villain
Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50 (by Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, Marcio Menyz, Joe Caramagna, and Nick Lowe)
Peter Parker has diligently worked alongside Norman Osborn as the classic Spider-Man foe has worked to take on a more heroic role as the Gold Goblin. However, in our exclusive preview of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50, Osborn seems to have slid back into his dark ways as the Green Goblin returns and appears to be transforming the web-slinger into something much, much more sinister.
In "The Amazing Spider-Man," Spider-Man has been put through the wringer of late. His iconic relationship with Mary Jane Watson has crumbled due to circumstances beyond his control, leaving him to watch helplessly as she starts a family with a man named Paul. He had to watch Ms. Marvel tragically die in his arms and has been dealing with a Gang War breaking out across New York City, bringing all kinds of vicious villains to his backyard. While all of this has unfolded, he's been working with Norman as the former villain attempts to do good in the world and put his evil past behind him. In the upcoming "Free Comic Book Day 2024: Ultimate Universe/SSpider-Man" #1 (by Wells and Ryan Stegman), Osborn's redemption will fail, and Osborn will once again fall under the spell of his sins and return as the Green Goblin.
In Looper's exclusive preview of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50, the villain's comeback has a major impact on Spider-Man, as the issue hints at Peter's inevitable transformation into the Spider-Goblin.
Spider-Man and Green Goblin's latest showdown
In our exclusive first look at double-sized "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50, Peter Parker deals with the return of the Green Goblin. In a haunting image, Norman's Gold Goblin suit is pushed to the side, and his Green Goblin costume and pumpkin bombs can be seen behind him. In short, his transformation back into a menace appears inevitable. A confrontation between the hero and Osborn ends with the villain releasing some type of gas, likely the Goblin Formula, considering its green color. For Peter, that's not good news, as being exposed to the gas could deeply impact his mental state and drive him insane, causing him to lose control as he tries to stop Norman's plans.
Check out our preview of the issue featuring art by Ed McGuinness and Marcio Menyz and an appearance by Black Cat, followed by the text solicits.
GUESS WHO'S BACK?! THE GREEN GOBLIN RETURNS in this landmark and massive issue of ASM that boasts not only a double-sized main story but some instant Spider-Man classics by legends and legends to be! The Sins of Norman Osborn have found their way home and Norman shows his true color — green. But is it truly that simple? Spidey and Gobby's brutal fight is one for the ages and you don't want to miss this ending. PLUS! MARV WOLFMAN RETURNS TO SPIDER-MAN! NIKESH SHUKLA tells a story that will stay with you for a long time. And more!
Spider-Man is about to become something else
Marvel's ad for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #53 teases that Spider-Man may either become a villain or some kind of heroic version of a Goblin called Spider-Goblin.
The solicitation calls Spider-Goblin the most dangerous superhuman in the world, hinting that the hero will lose his inhibitions thanks to the Goblin Formula infection and may not be holding back in his new form, as he usually does as Spider-Man. Peter Parker has had his dark side come out before, perhaps most famously when he got the Venom symbiote following the events of the original "Secret Wars." He's also proved that he's capable of taking down immensely powerful opponents when he cuts loose, as seen when Spidey knocked out a former herald of Galactus, Firelord, in "Amazing Spider-Man" #270 (by Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenzo, Bob McLeod, Bob Sharen, and Joe Rosen). If the Goblin Formula removes his self-imposed block, preventing him from holding back — or worse, adding to his strength — his power levels as Spider-Goblin could be genuinely frightening.
Check out Ed McGuiness' artwork (with inker Mark Farmer and colorist Marcio Menyz) and the text solicit for ASM #53 below.
SECRET REVEALED — MEET SPIDER-GOBLIN! Following the shocking events of #50, PETER PARKER is a changed man. He's now SPIDER-GOBLIN, the most dangerous superhuman in the world. And his chaos is DEADLY! Meanwhile, who will stop Norman Osborn?!
Readers can see what happens to Peter Parker and Norman Osborn when "The Amazing Spider-Man" #50 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores on May 22, 2024. The Spider-Goblin officially goes on the prowl when "The Amazing Spider-Man" #53 releases on July 10, 2024.