Actors Who Look Way Different Than They Used To

Actors who are in the industry for a long time are bound to go through various evolutions in terms of their look. Some are fairly subtle — with the only real changes being things like laugh lines, grayer hair, and a more modern fashion sense. But others are far more drastic, with some actors looking completely unrecognizable since their first movie role. There are any number of reasons for big changes in how actors look, ranging from the simple passage of time to specific events that lead to a total makeover.

Plastic surgery is often the main culprit behind a major change in how an actor looks, and there is certainly some of that here. Other times, an actor might have lost a bunch of weight, or otherwise altered their looks due to various changes in lifestyle. In a few cases, an actor was simply ready for something different. Whatever the scenario, this feature isn't out to shame anyone — rather, it's simply taking a look at various actors for whom it might require a double take to even realize you're looking at the same person that they were at the start of their career.