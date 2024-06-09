The Most Difficult Deadpool Questions Finally Answered

A disfigured and disillusioned would-be hero finds the only way to survive his own superpowers and disappointment is to live in service of others — yeah, that's 20% Deadpool. Replace "in service of others" with "as a killer for hire," add 50% referential sarcasm, 28% violent bloodshed, and 2% Bea Arthur jokes, and you've pretty much assembled the "Merc with a Mouth."

Deadpool is the red-super-suited star of comics that got their full start in 1993 after an '83 introduction, and the character allowed actor Ryan Reynolds the perfect outlet for his blend of poppy, angry, hard-R humor with a film series that kicked off with 2016's "Deadpool" and is still going strong. Deadpool has been spilling blood and printing money for years and is one of Marvel's most wildly popular characters. The trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the most-watched movie trailer in history, for Peter Parker's sake.

But how did a merciless mercenary with a penchant for pop culture references and his own Marvel tie-in katana sword merch get so big? Why is his dark, twisted heart so seemingly small? And seriously, what's the deal with his crush on Bea Arthur? Deadpool is an almost-undead guy who's lived many lives and has the scars to show for it — so let's try and keep track of some of them. Buckle up, peanut. Let's slice through the madness to get to the most difficult Deadpool questions, finally answered.