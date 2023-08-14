Deadpool: The Morbid Game Behind The Marvel Character's Name

Ryan Reynolds has certainly played his part in making Deadpool a bigger name than he already was. However, even after three big screen appearances under his black and red belt (one of which we don't talk about anymore), Wade Wilson, aka the Merc with a Mouth, has been slicing foes and fourth walls since Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza brought him to the comic book page in the early 1990s. Cracking wiser than the beloved web-slinger his design was inspired by, plenty of important details were considered for Wade's creation, with one important element being his superhero name. Well, as it turns out, Liefeld revealed that the name of Deadpool was one that took a long time coming and that it was from a fairly grim family game that it became the winning pick.

Speaking to Vulture back in 2016, Liefeld explained that his parents believed in the "rule of 3" regarding celebrity deaths, which was their own "dead pool." If a famous star passed away, it was an expectation that another two weren't far behind. In all fairness, it certainly feels like the sort of thing Wade Wilson would play to pass the time between blood-drenched missions. However, as Liefeld explained, it wasn't the first one drawn from the hat. "I had a notebook full of names," Wade's creator explained, only for Deadpool to get the winning slot. As for the name's comic book origin story, that actually wouldn't be established for another eight years, albeit in a similar fashion.