When Does Deadpool Learn He's A Marvel Character & Why Does It Matter?

As one of the few Marvel characters that actually knows he's a work of fiction, Deadpool's self-referential quips and meta-commentary have arguably become Wade Wilson's most defining qualities. While some characters break the fourth wall, Deadpool explodes through it like a hyperactive Kool-Aid Man, leaving a trail of violence in his wake all while talking directly to comic book readers and movie audiences. However, the Merc with a Mouth wasn't always this way. In fact, it wasn't until years after his debut that the snarky antihero began to come to terms with his scripted reality.

Created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza and making his debut in 1991's "New Mutants" #98, Deadpool was always a deadly mercenary who throws out as many punchlines as he does punches. But while he's already sporting his now iconic red and black suit and wielding dual katana in his first appearance, he's no more aware of the fact that he's in a comic book than any of the other characters. This was more or less the norm for the next few years, but that all changed in 1997. After starring in two successful miniseries, Deadpool finally landed his own ongoing solo title, one that would soon give us the version of the character we know today.