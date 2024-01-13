Ryan Reynolds' Worst-Rated Movie Is Still Worth Watching

Ryan Reynolds wasn't quite a decade into his career when he starred in one of his worst movies. On IMDb, "Coming Soon" is at the very bottom of the list for Reynolds, and anyone who's seen it probably won't have a hard time explaining why that is. "Coming Soon" is something of a coming-of-age story. It follows a trio of friends, Stream Hodsell (Bonnie Root), Jenny Simon (Gaby Hoffman), and Nell Kellner (Tricia Vessey), who have all recently lost their virginity, only to discover that sex doesn't seem to be as great as they've heard. After some disappointing encounters, the three of them decide to get out there and find someone who can give them their first orgasm.

The movie's as goofy and gross as any '90s sex comedy, but it really is trying to rise above the tropes that fuel it. "Coming Soon" pulls together a bunch of the right elements for a good enough movie, but unfortunately they just don't mesh as well enough to turn the finished product into an enjoyable experience. But thanks to a strong cast, some moments of great writing, and just enough Reynolds to keep his biggest fans engaged, there's more than a few reasons to give this 90-minute movie a watch.