AI Creates A 1950s Terminator Movie Trailer & It's Creepier Than The Original

The 1950s were, by and large, a sweet and wholesome decade for pop culture, one where TV shows like "Leave It to Beaver" (even with its toilet controversy) perfectly symbolize how safe the era was compared to today's standards. As such, you may be imagining a major action blockbuster like "The Terminator" to be just as unthreatening — or even cheesy — if it was made in the '50s and not a good three decades later. However, this artificial intelligence-generated trailer for the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger film suggests the complete opposite.

The concept video in question was uploaded by YouTuber Abandoned Films, and in little over a minute, it showcases characters and plot points from "The Terminator" amid background settings that accurately depict life in the '50s, from the random diner shots to the car and building design. The AI versions of the titular Terminator in its human disguise (Schwarzenegger), Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), and Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) likewise don't look too out of place for the era. But things get really interesting with the titular Terminator's undisguised appearance; while its rendering is fairly accurate, one will immediately notice that its eyes aren't red, even when the cyborg is on a rampage across Los Angeles.

Given the multiple shots of nuclear explosions, the occasional focus on gruesome fight scenes, and the fact that all these chaotic events are supposedly taking place in the decade of Elvis Presley and James Dean, it's easy to argue that Abandoned Films' AI trailer is more chilling than the original 1984 version of "The Terminator." And many fans seem to agree.