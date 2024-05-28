Leave It To Beaver's Toilet Controversy Almost Flushed The Show Down The Drain

It's astonishing to think of how far television has come in terms of what's acceptable to air to the masses. "The Boys" has numerous scenes that were almost too gross to film, and "South Park" has been pushing the boundaries of good taste for several decades now. It's hilarious, then, to think that back in the 1950s, merely showing a toilet was enough to sound the sirens of censorship.

In 2014, Jerry Mathers, who played Beaver Cleaver (and is one of the only "Leave It to Beaver" actors who is still alive), told FOX411 about the show facing pushback for wanting to show a toilet on the air. He explained how back then, TV shows couldn't portray toilets or even bathrooms, and in the episode "Captain Jack," Beaver and his brother, Wally (Tony Dow), gets a pet alligator that they need to keep in water from the house's toilet. "[The producers] fought with the censors, and that was our very first show," Mathers explained. "And they said, 'Well, they could show it in the back of the toilet tank. So that was some way that 'Leave It to Beaver' actually set some precedents for the television industry."

It's humorous to think of a show as wholesome as "Leave It to Beaver" getting into any kind of censorship trouble. But it was a vastly different time with wildly different sensibilities. Ultimately, thanks to some clever camera angling, the series was allowed to proceed.