Small Details You Missed In The Alien: Romulus Trailer

This detail may not technically be something that you missed in the actual footage itself, but the second trailer for "Alien: Romulus" was released on June 4, 2024, exactly 98 years before a small xenomorph chestburster will kill and emerge from the body of Kane (John Hurt), the executive officer of the Nostromo. In other words, it's the fictional future anniversary of the first time we see the titular "Alien" come to life.

A computer screen in Ridley Scott's original 1979 film reveals that the story begins on June 3, 2122, with Kane's death taking place the following day. There has been no confirmation at press time from 20th Century Studios that the new trailer was intentionally dropped to subtly commemorate the anniversary, but it wouldn't be surprising, given how "Romulus" aspires to take the franchise back to the glory days of the first two films — both in terms of tone and its place in the franchise timeline (between "Alien" and "Aliens").

It's also somewhat of a freaky reminder that our timeline has already crossed over into the "Alien" timeline, chronologically speaking. The "oldest" filmed event is Peter Weyland's (Guy Pearce) TED talk, which was the subject of a 2012 short film written by "Lost" and "Watchmen" scribe Damon Lindelof. Per its title, Weyland "gave" this speech at a conference in the year 2023.