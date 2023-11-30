Alien: Romulus Star Spoils The Movie's Surprising Place In The Franchise Timeline

There's been very little coming up on the scanners regarding "Alien: Romulus," the new xenomorph movie from "Don't Breathe" by director Fede Álvarez. The last detail to come out was that the originator of the "Alien" franchise, Ridley Scott, has seen the movie and called it "F*****g great" (via Variety). Now, though, one of its stars has let slip just where we're going to be dropping into the "Alien" saga, and this new info suggests that we might be revisiting a significant spot in xenomorph history.

Speaking to Variety about the new film, Cailee Spaeny said, "It's supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie," referring to Ridley Scott's original nail-biter "Alien" and James Cameron's fire-powered fright fest "Aliens." That's a bold move, but, thankfully, Álvarez got a helping hand from those who originally crafted the creatures. "The same people who built those xenomorphs actually came on and built ours," Spaeny said. "So getting to see the original design with the original people who have been working on these films for 45-plus years and has been so much of their life has been really incredible."