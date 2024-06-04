The Surprising Jeff Daniels Miniseries That Blew Up Netflix

"Dumb and Dumber" star Jeff Daniels is no stranger to the world of television and streaming, having starred in lauded shows like HBO's "The Newsroom" and Hulu's "The Looming Tower." However, few projects on the actor's seasoned filmography have made the splash like his latest: "A Man in Full," an original Netflix series where Daniels plays Charles Croker, an Atlanta real estate kingpin who has to get down and dirty when everything he's worked for begins to crumble down.

The miniseries consists of only six episodes, but apparently that's all it took to capture everyone's attention. During the show's debut week (it came out May 2), it ranked second on Netflix's Top 10, garnering 28 million viewing hours. The following week, "A Man in Full," based off the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name, dropped to third and racked up 30 million viewing hours, beating out the first two seasons of "Bridgerton," Katt Williams' latest special, "Woke Foke," and a slew of other projects. The show remained on Netflix's Top 10 until May 19, no small feat since it ended up competing with the scandalous "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal" documentary and the first half of "Bridgerton" Season 3.

"A Man in Full" sees Daniels joined by heavy-hitters like Diane Lane and Lucy Liu, with Oscar winner Regina King even taking part to direct half of the series. While the show may boast an incredible cast and crew, and while it clearly succeeding in pulling in the viewers, it didn't seem to stick the landing with critics.