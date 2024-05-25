The Scandalous Sex Website Documentary That Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Netflix has built a real reputation over the past several years for its exposé documentaries, and the streamer has added another title to that library that's already drawing a lot of attention. The three-part series in question is "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal," which explores the eponymous, infamous, and still-active adult "affair" website. If you were combing the Internet in the 2000s without a spam blocker, you almost certainly encountered your fair share of barely-suitable-for-work ads for the site, most of which featured its memetic "Life is short. Have an affair" tagline.

While the days of Flash Player and Myspace are when Ashley Madison built its questionable reputation, the service is still running. It's also continued to draw widespread criticism for a number of reasons, most notably the business model itself, which encourages unfaithfulness in marriages and relationships. The Netflix documentary explores the history of the site in detail, interviewing various couples who've had different experiences with it and diving into the highly publicized 2015 data breach that exposed the identities of millions of users.

The miniseries also discusses the numerous allegations that Ashley Madison is largely composed of female bot accounts, scamming would-be cheaters with fake conversations. In the past, former employees of the company have confirmed the widespread use of bots on the site. If you're looking for your next Netflix documentary binge, this may be a natural pick, though the response hasn't been universally positive.