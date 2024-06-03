Robert Downey Jr. Confirms Whether He Could Play Iron Man Again (And Why)

Robert Downey Jr. hasn't done too shabby for himself since hanging up his Iron Man armor in "Avengers: Endgame," a character that defined his career for a decade. He won an Oscar for his role in 2023's "Oppenheimer," which was a bigger deal than you might think, and he's low-key made waves on "The Sympathizer" from director Park Chan-wook. However, he's not beyond returning to the Marvel well based on recent comments.

For Variety, Downey spoke with Jodie Foster about their respective careers. Foster asked Downey if he'd ever come back as Tony Stark, to which he replied, "It's just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I've ever played, even though he's way cooler than I am. I've become surprisingly open-minded to the idea."

As recently as December 2023, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was surprisingly not open-minded to the idea, as he said Marvel wouldn't resurrect that major Avengers character. Naturally, attitudes can change over time, and after some notable flops, like box office bomb "The Marvels," perhaps the studio would want to bring back someone who could get audiences to turn out in theaters. Downey being game doesn't inherently mean Marvel's working on an Iron Man return, but it certainly makes things easier if that's a route the franchise wants to take.