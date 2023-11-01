Disney Wants To Resurrect 2 Major Marvel Heroes For New Avengers Movie

Disney could potentially make a major retcon with its new "Avengers" movie.

Marvel Studios is in an extremely weird (and potentially desperate) situation right now. After the $2 billion success that was "Avengers: Endgame," the company was humming with excitement as it looked toward the future. With the advent of Disney+, the studio began to diversify its offerings, debuting projects like "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" to populate the streaming service. They began digging deep into the archives, greenlighting films based on lesser-known properties like "Eternals" and "Shang-Chi." But Marvel's luck seems to have run out, as its offerings are receiving unprecedented criticism.

From poor CGI to inconsequential storytelling, Marvel is no longer the juggernaut it used to be in the eyes of the public ... and interest is waning. According to Variety, sources say Marvel and Disney might be interested in making a major, consequential decision. In the report — which highlights Marvel's various woes and existential worries — the outlet notes that the studio may be interested in resurrecting Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) for a future "Avengers" movie.

Both Avengers ceremoniously died in "Endgame," sacrificing their lives to save humanity. The report also adds that there's intention to bring the "original gang" back for a future "Avengers" flick, though only Downey Jr. and Johansson are explicitly mentioned. Seeing as Marvel's clout is reducing, bringing back Downey Jr. and Johansson feels like a "break in case of emergency" decision that could diminish the impact of "Endgame."