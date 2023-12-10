Marvel Won't Resurrect This Major Avengers Character, According To Kevin Feige

Tony Stark is gone, folks. For real. Well, at least in the MCU. And at least as far as Robert Downey Jr.'s character is concerned. (Yeah, there are always a lot of caveats with these things.)

According to the top brass over at Marvel Studios, the titanic Avenger will not be resurrected, even in the multiverse-obsessed age of cinematic superheroes in which we live. In a recent cover story, Vanity Fair did a roundup of the life of Robert Downey Jr. involving multiple members of the man's inner sanctum. One of these individuals was the MCU's visionary leader, Kevin Feige. At one point in the conversation, Feige definitively declared of Tony Stark's emotional departure from the MCU in "Avengers: Endgame," "We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

While we can never get enough of Downey Jr.'s iteration of the Iron Avenger, this is welcome news for many fans. Mr. Stark's entire MCU arc is completed and codified, which is good because Marvel really does have a resurrection problem. Zoe Saldaña's Gamora was back in "Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3." Persistent rumors continue to swirl about a potential return for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. Loki's resurrection has gone over well, and it's true that we're dealing with open and obvious variants in that case. But for all intents and purposes, the Asgardian was dead ... and then he was just alive again. The thought that the sacred story of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark is set in stone is welcome news — especially for those who rode the ride all the way from "Iron Man."