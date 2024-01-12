The Big Bang Theory's Spin-Off, Young Sheldon, Is Getting ... A Spin-Off?
"Young Sheldon," which itself is a spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory," is getting its own spin-off, according to Variety. In November 2023, it was announced that "Young Sheldon," which casts Iain Armitage as the younger (obviously) version of Jim Parsons' leading "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, will end its run after Season 7. Sheldon is a difficult genius who graduated from college at 14 years old. Now, Sheldon's spin-off is getting a spin-off, because network television has become a snake feasting on its own tail.
So what will this spin-off be about? According to the report, it's set to focus on George "Georgie" Cooper, Sheldon's older brother, and his fiancée, Amanda "Mandy" McAllister (played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, respectively). Since the two are raising a child together within the "Young Sheldon" storyline, the show will follow the young couple as they navigate parenthood together. The executive producers of "Young Sheldon" — Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, and Chuck Lorre — will also work on this untitled series.
As Variety notes, this might be historic in being the first time a multi-camera sitcom spawns a single-camera spin-off that then leads to a multi-camera spin-off. (To clarify, "The Big Bang Theory" is multi-camera, and "Young Sheldon" is a slightly more modern single-camera show.)
Who are Georgie and Mandy in the Big Bang Theory universe?
There's no denying that Georgie and Mandy's story is pretty fascinating (but not always in a good way). When the two characters meet, Georgie is just 17 and still in high school ... and Mandy is 29. Despite this slightly unsettling start to Georgie and Mandy's relationship — compounded by the fact that both of them lie about their ages initially — the two stay together after meeting in Season 5 of the series, and they have a daughter together named Constance (after Georgie and Sheldon's grandmother Meemaw, played by Annie Potts).
So far, the main struggle between Georgie and Mandy — besides parenthood — comes down to the fact that they're quite different. Though Georgie isn't book smart, he's a naturally skilled salesman, and as a result, he ends up dropping out of high school to work various jobs. Mandy is fiercely independent, working as a waitress until she's too pregnant to physically pull it off anymore, and she even rejects Georgie's first proposal ... but eventually, she comes around.
There's no date set yet for this "Young Sheldon" spin-off, but you can stream "The Big Bang Theory" on Max and "Young Sheldon" on Netflix and Max.