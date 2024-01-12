The Big Bang Theory's Spin-Off, Young Sheldon, Is Getting ... A Spin-Off?

"Young Sheldon," which itself is a spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory," is getting its own spin-off, according to Variety. In November 2023, it was announced that "Young Sheldon," which casts Iain Armitage as the younger (obviously) version of Jim Parsons' leading "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, will end its run after Season 7. Sheldon is a difficult genius who graduated from college at 14 years old. Now, Sheldon's spin-off is getting a spin-off, because network television has become a snake feasting on its own tail.

So what will this spin-off be about? According to the report, it's set to focus on George "Georgie" Cooper, Sheldon's older brother, and his fiancée, Amanda "Mandy" McAllister (played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, respectively). Since the two are raising a child together within the "Young Sheldon" storyline, the show will follow the young couple as they navigate parenthood together. The executive producers of "Young Sheldon" — Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, and Chuck Lorre — will also work on this untitled series.

As Variety notes, this might be historic in being the first time a multi-camera sitcom spawns a single-camera spin-off that then leads to a multi-camera spin-off. (To clarify, "The Big Bang Theory" is multi-camera, and "Young Sheldon" is a slightly more modern single-camera show.)