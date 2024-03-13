Young Sheldon Reveals The Truth About George Cooper's Affair - But There's A Problem

"Young Sheldon" may sometimes play fast and loose with canon events from Sheldon's childhood that were first established in "The Big Bang Theory." However, the show has yet to skip over any of his major milestones, even if "Young Sheldon" shakes up those "TBBT" memories a bit. This happens in "Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker," the fourth episode of the 7th and final season of "Young Sheldon," which addresses George's (Lance Barber) affair.

This canon event is established in "The Hot Tub Contamination," the fifth episode of "TBBT" Season 10, when Sheldon (Jim Parsons) shares a story from his childhood with Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and explains that he walked in on his father having sex with another woman. This storyline finally comes to pass on Season 7 of "Young Sheldon," although not exactly the way Sheldon recalled.

In "Ants on a Log," young Sheldon (Iain Armitage), home from studying in Germany, chooses to spend the night in his college dorm room rather than sleep on the sofa or in the garage, since Georgie (Montana Jordan), Mandy (Emily Osment), and CeCe are staying in his old room. When he returns the next day, he overhears his dad talking to a mystery woman named Helga, so he knocks and opens the door. Sheldon freezes for a moment, believing he's witnessing his dad having an affair, before closing the door and leaving the house. However, the mystery woman is actually Sheldon's mom, Mary (Zoe Perry), wearing a blonde wig and sexy barmaid costume which she brought home from Germany.