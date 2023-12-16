The Untold Truth Of Raegan Revord

"Young Sheldon" is one of those rare spinoff shows that truly takes on a life of its own, and Raegan Revord is an equally rare child actor who is blessed with the kind of talent and charisma at a young age that will allow her to continue acting for as long as she wants. "Young Sheldon" follows, naturally, a younger version of Jim Parsons' character from "The Big Bang Theory." Sheldon (Iain Armitage) lives with his parents Mary (Zoe Perry) and George (Lance Barber), along with his twin sister Missy (Revord) and older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) in Medford, Texas. The show follows Sheldon and his family as they all grow up through the early '90s.

Revord has been a part of "Young Sheldon" from the very first season, and year after year she's helped the series tell stories that anyone can relate to. Along the way, Revord has branched out and started exploring other means of expressing herself, but only time will tell how Hollywood will respond to this particular child star. As she continues to grow as a person and artist, Revord is staying open to the wide variety of opportunities that are unfolding around her. Revord's untold truth shows us that with an open mind, anyone can become the person they want to be.