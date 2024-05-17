George's Final Young Sheldon Line Makes His Death Even More Heartbreaking

"Young Sheldon" fans will have to endure very emotional scenes in Season 7, Episode 12. "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture" begins on a happy note with each member of the Cooper family planning for their respective futures. George Sr. (Lance Barber), Mary (Zoe Perry), and Missy (Raegan Revord) are preparing for an exciting move to Houston, while titular genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is getting ready to head off to California. Meanwhile, newlyweds Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) are building a life for their daughter CeCe.

However, the episode ends in tragedy when the Coopers get an unexpected knock on the door from George's friends and co-workers, Principal Petersen (Rex Linn) and Coach Wilkins (Doc Farrow). They deliver the sad news that George died instantly from a heart attack at some point after leaving for work that morning. His death is made all the more heartbreaking when you reflect on his last words. As he heads out the door, George casually says, "See y'all later," as he fully expects to reunite with his family later in the day.

Episode 12 puts a big emphasis on the theme of family. With everyone heading off in different directions, Mary organizes for the Coopers to come together for a memorable family portrait — an event that should take place at the end of the episode. However, as "Young Sheldon" viewers know, George is fated to die before Sheldon goes to Caltech, and he doesn't make it back home that day. Despite some heavy foreshadowing throughout the episode, the day isn't really anything out of the ordinary for George. He leaves for work, cup of coffee in hand, all with a cheerful smile on his face. And his final words are nothing more than a simple phrase he's said hundreds of times before.