Dune: Do Paul Atreides And Chani End Up Together In The Books?

This article contains spoilers for "Dune Messiah"

Just like Denis Villeneuve's film adaptations, Frank Herbert's "Dune" has love at its center. Well, love and spice, and giant sandworms, and revolution, and zealous faith, and prophecy ... but love is right in there. In the first part of the book, Lady Jessica's relationship with Duke Leto Atreides is the core of the story — a relationship that, while built on true love and respect, is doomed to fail. In the back half of the book, the romantic focus shifts to Paul and Chani, though the ending of "Dune" leaves their story somewhat uncertain.

As in the movie version, Paul announces that he will marry Princess Irulan at the end of the first novel, cementing himself as Emperor through a political marriage. In the films, this is a complete shock to Chani, and "Dune: Part Two" ends with her walking out of Arrakeen and calling a sandworm because she can't abide Paul's apparent new obsession with power. In the book, Chani knows about this part of the plan and supports Paul in it. It's also worth noting, though, that in Herbert's original version, she has a bit less agency and is not a Fedaykin warrior.

In Herbert's "Dune Messiah," it's revealed that while Paul does marry Irulan to take the throne, he never consummates their marriage, nor does he show her any form of affection. He keeps Chani with him as his life partner, and they live for many years in this somewhat odd arrangement. However, things don't exactly end for them with a happily-ever-after.