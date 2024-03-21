Why Dune 2 Cut One Of The Book's Most Important Characters: Leto Atreides II

The first Dune novel by Frank Herbert is a tome of a text. Even dividing the book into two feature-length movies means there are still details that need to be scrapped, and "Dune: Part Two" left one character on the cutting room floor. One of the things "Dune: Part Two" gets wrong from the book is the exclusion of the first child between Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) — Leto Atreides II.

"Dune: Part Two" co-writer Jon Spaihts spoke with Inverse about foregoing Leto II, pointing out how the child is killed rather quickly, with the readers never really getting a chance to meet him. "[Paul] has grief about [Leto II's death], but has little time for that grief because [he's] in the middle of conducting a war," he stated. With the movie already close to the three-hour mark, giving Paul and Chani a child may have been too much. Spaihts continued, "The arrival and departure of that off-stage baby barely ruffles the waters of the novel itself, and really would've been a peculiar distraction in the film."

Paul could still have an heir in a future installment of the film series. The ending of "Dune: Part Two" sees him betray Chani to enhance his political power by marrying Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh). Chani runs away from Paul, even though she's supposed to bear twins for him later — another Leto II (who becomes the God-Emperor) and Ghanima. The first Leto II may no longer be in the cards for the movies, but those other two remain intriguing possibilities.