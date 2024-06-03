Lines In Young Sheldon That Are More Important Than You Think

After seven seasons, "Young Sheldon" came to a close in 2024, bringing this chapter of Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) story to a sad end — the final few episodes covered the death of Sheldon's dad and the aftermath of his passing. Those who watched "The Big Bang Theory" knew this was coming, but it still came as a blow to everyone who got to know and love this previously misunderstood character over the years. The whole thing was handled beautifully, with great acting and some memorable lines — some of which actually mean more than viewers may have realized at the time.

Season 7 has several lines with deeper meaning than is initially apparent, and there are many more scattered throughout earlier seasons of "Young Sheldon." These are especially impactful if you've seen "The Big Bang Theory," with the writers using "Young Sheldon" to fill in some gaps and plug some plot holes, all while subverting viewer expectations: Sheldon always made his dad out to be a real waste of space in the mothership show, but the spin-off confirms that Sheldon is in fact an unreliable narrator in several respects, letting us see with our own eyes that George Cooper (Lance Barber) wasn't a terrible father at all.

From moments of grim foreshadowing regarding George's sad death to spot-on predictions about Sheldon's future as a celebrated theoretical physicist, here are some memorable lines from "Young Sheldon" that are more important than you think.