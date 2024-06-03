Lines In Young Sheldon That Are More Important Than You Think
After seven seasons, "Young Sheldon" came to a close in 2024, bringing this chapter of Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) story to a sad end — the final few episodes covered the death of Sheldon's dad and the aftermath of his passing. Those who watched "The Big Bang Theory" knew this was coming, but it still came as a blow to everyone who got to know and love this previously misunderstood character over the years. The whole thing was handled beautifully, with great acting and some memorable lines — some of which actually mean more than viewers may have realized at the time.
Season 7 has several lines with deeper meaning than is initially apparent, and there are many more scattered throughout earlier seasons of "Young Sheldon." These are especially impactful if you've seen "The Big Bang Theory," with the writers using "Young Sheldon" to fill in some gaps and plug some plot holes, all while subverting viewer expectations: Sheldon always made his dad out to be a real waste of space in the mothership show, but the spin-off confirms that Sheldon is in fact an unreliable narrator in several respects, letting us see with our own eyes that George Cooper (Lance Barber) wasn't a terrible father at all.
From moments of grim foreshadowing regarding George's sad death to spot-on predictions about Sheldon's future as a celebrated theoretical physicist, here are some memorable lines from "Young Sheldon" that are more important than you think.
I think my husband's having a heart attack.
Starting off "Young Sheldon" with George's death would have been a surprise move from the creators. They didn't go down that path, but they teased the fate of Sheldon's father early on: Mary (Zoe Perry) finds him having a heart attack during Season 1, Episode 3, "Poker, Faith and Eggs." George finished the episode on the mend, but this line no doubt reminded fans of the Season 7 "The Big Bang Theory" episode "The Thanksgiving Decoupling," in which Sheldon (Jim Parsons) reveals that his dad died when he was 14-years-old. He doesn't mention how he died, but Mary's line in "Young Sheldon" Season 1 hints at the eventual cause of his passing.
This wouldn't be the last close call for George: He had another heart attack in the Season 5 premiere "One Bad Night and Chaos of Selfish Desires." His medical emergency occurs while he's out with neighbor Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman), right as George realizes that he might have romantic feelings for her. It's another moment that has more meaning if you've seen "The Big Bang Theory" — in the Season 10 episode "The Hot Tub Contamination," Sheldon says that George cheated on Mary and that they didn't have a chance to talk about it before he died. Ultimately, the second heart attack was just another sad reminder of the future tragedy that would occur in Season 7 of "Young Sheldon."
I bet when you grow up, you will be surrounded by lots of smart, wonderful friends.
This line is Mary's prophecy for Sheldon in Season 1, Episode 15, "Dolomite, Apple Slides, and a Mystery Woman." Sadly, the 9-year-old doesn't believe that he will ever find the perfect friend group. His doubt is the product of a failed road trip with his friend Tam (Ryan Phuong) and a 17-year-old girl named Libby (Anjelika Washington), Sheldon's first crush. His excitement over the pending adventure is stifled when Libby reassures Mary that she has babysitting experience. The conversation makes Sheldon feel alone, but Mary tells him about her hopes for his future, a nod to the friend group he's a part of in "The Big Bang Theory."
Of course, Sheldon doesn't agree. He finds making friends almost impossible, and it's sometimes hard to watch: He plans a Nobel Prize ceremony listening party that no one attends during the Season 2 episode "A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast." Mary is heartbroken upon seeing those empty seats. However, the episode's ending reminds us that Mary's prophecy from Season 1 will come true, as viewers get to see young versions of Leonard (Isaac Harger), Raj (Rishabh Prabhat), Howard (Ethan Reed Stern), Penny (Quinn Aune), Bernadette (Aj Coggeshall), and Amy (Lily Sanfelippo) on screen.
*Knock* Mom? *Knock* Dad?
Sheldon's signature door knock became a running gag on "The Big Bang Theory." Sheldon tells Penny in the Season 10 episode "The Hot Tub Contamination" that he knocks three times because he caught his father cheating on his mom when he was still attending college in Texas. "Young Sheldon" revealed that this was a misunderstanding on Sheldon's part (it's actually his mother and father that he walks in on, but his mother is wearing a wig), and the prequel show also lifts the lid on the origins of the knock.
The "Young Sheldon" Season 7 episode "Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker" is where Sheldon decides that three knocks gives people enough time to get themselves together. However, earlier versions of Sheldon's signature knock exist. In the Season 4 episode "Graduation," viewers hear names sandwiched in between Sheldon's door knocks, and, going back even further, Sheldon knocks with a slight pause before saying "Mom?" in the Season 1 episode "Rockets, Communists, and the Dewey Decimal System." Mary answers immediately, leaving no time for Sheldon to try again.
It was my dream to win the Nobel, and I'm not going to... I bet Sheldon will.
Sheldon's big win was foreshadowed by his mentor Dr. John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) during the "Young Sheldon" Season 2 episode "A Swedish Science Thing and the Equation for Toast." As Sheldon anticipates hearing the Nobel Prize ceremony over the radio, Dr. Sturgis starts to dread it. The ceremony causes him to reflect on his life and the fact that his Nobel Prize dream will probably never come true. This leads to a struggle with reality for the professor. But the love and patience of Sheldon's Meemaw, Connie (Annie Potts), helps him realize that, even if he can't win, there is a possibility that his mentee will.
Dr. Sturgis continues to help Sheldon throughout the series, even partially paying for a new laptop that Sheldon shows off in church during Season 7's "Memoir." He is also his friend, giving up a scheme to keep Sheldon at East Texas Tech and encouraging him to attend the school he likes best in Season 7, Episode 9, "A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby." Upon receiving the Nobel Prize in "The Big Bang Theory" (he scoops the award in Season 12's "The Stockholm Syndrome"), Sheldon notes that his accomplishments are not his own. While he focuses on the support of his family and his friend group, we now know that the support he got from Dr. Sturgis was likely also on his mind.
Bazinga!
"Bazinga" is not a catchphrase that Sheldon picked up in adulthood, nor is it a word that he made up on his own. The "Young Sheldon" Season 2 episode "A Stunted Childhood and a Can of Fancy Mixed Nuts" shows him searching for practical joke items when he comes across toys from the Bazinga Novelty Company in his local comic book shop. The display sign reads, "If it's funny, it's a Bazinga!" From then out, Sheldon starts telling jokes and conducting pranks with "Bazinga" as his ultimate punchline, hoping the word will indicate to his family that his antics are all in good fun: While "Bazinga" has several other potential meanings, it is used by Sheldon in place of "Gotcha!"
However, on some level, "Bazinga" could also be Sheldon's way of creating his own superhero-like catchphrase. He becomes fixated on superheroes when he discovers his first comic book during Season 1's "A Therapist, a Comic Book, and a Breakfast Sausage." Sheldon realizes that his character traits relate closely to that of the mutants in "X-Men," pointing out how they are misunderstood. The episode's ending highlights that many supervillains are scientists, meaning he has two career paths to choose from. As we know from his Nobel Prize win, he goes on to use his powers for good.
It was the best graduation party I had ever been to, until the one we had for my son, Leonard Cooper.
Sheldon refers to Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) as dear friends during his Nobel Prize speech, so it's not surprising that he named his son after his best friend and roommate. He wanted Nimoy to be his middle name, but Amy (Mayim Bialik) wasn't on board with it. The reveal of his son's name is a happy surprise shared with fans as Sheldon recalls fond memories of his and Missy's (Raegan Revord) graduation party in Season 4, Episode 1, "Graduation." It's revealed in Season 7's "Memoir" that the Hofstadters have stayed in touch with the Coopers, with Sheldon mentioning that Penny has babysat his daughter and encouraged her to attend acting classes, much to his chagrin.
What's interesting is that it appears as though young Leonard has not followed in the footsteps of his father or his namesake: The series finale reveals how much Sheldon and Amy's lives have changed while also sharing that Leonard Cooper prefers sports, with Amy preparing for an upcoming hockey game. Sheldon is reluctant to attend the game, and it's through that reluctance that Amy reminds Sheldon (and us viewers) of the core lesson that has always been at the heart of "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" — to support and love each other, despite differences.
I'm going to MIT.
This is the decision that Sheldon makes in the Season 7 episode "A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby" after several schools make big offers to entice him to attend their programs. Following several meetings, it all comes down to MIT and Caltech. Those familiar with "The Big Bang Theory" already knew that Sheldon studied at Caltech going into this episode, which is why it comes as a surprise when the younger version of the character chooses MIT. It's a choice that would have dramatically altered "The Big Bang Theory" had it come to pass. Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) attended MIT, meaning that these two friends could have crossed paths earlier than they did. Who knows, maybe Sheldon would have settled down on the East Coast for good.
What happened to change Sheldon's mind? Despite all the uncertainty surrounding the future, George is ready to help Sheldon prepare for his college adventure, and that means taking him to Boston at the end of the episode. However, their excitement quickly disappears when they walk straight into a snowstorm upon leaving the airport, a stark reminder that the climate here is very different from Texas. Sheldon quickly reacts to the cold weather by stating that he wants to go to Caltech instead. George agrees with the decision and they head back West, having unknowingly snapped the timeline of "The Big Bang Theory" back into place.
I taught Sheldon science. Oh, I'm sorry.
When teacher Hubert Givens (Brian Stepanek) tells Brenda Sparks that he was Sheldon's science teacher in Season 7's "Funeral," she responds with, "Oh, I'm sorry," to which he says, "Thank you." It's a bit of comic relief during a very sad episode. Years later, as seen in "The Big Bang Theory" Season 12, Sheldon would share that he is still upset with how Mr. Givens treated him, noting his resentment in a draft of his Nobel Prize acceptance speech. "When I was a young boy growing up in East Texas, I always knew I'd wind up on this stage," he reads aloud. "Everybody who said I wouldn't looks pretty darn foolish right now. I'm talking about you, high school science teacher Mr. Hubert Givens."
While many of the teachers at Medford High were frustrated by Sheldon's attitude, Mr. Givens and Sheldon had particularly deep feelings of mutual annoyance about each other. However, Mr. Givens does try to tell Sheldon good luck as he prepares to go to Caltech in Season 7's "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," and he attends George's funeral in the following episode, so he's clearly not totally heartless. The draft of Sheldon's Nobel Prize acceptance speech suggests that Sheldon used his clashes with Mr. Givens as motivation throughout his career. He may not have agreed with his teacher on much, but, one way or another, Mr. Givens helped him reach the heights that he did.
I've got everything under control.
This is Georgie's (Montana Jordan) promise to his late father in Season 7's "Funeral," and it sets the scene for the spin-off series "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." The show will fit into the portion of "The Big Bang Theory" timeline that occurs shortly after George's death. Georgie has done plenty of growing up throughout "Young Sheldon," from learning how to be an entrepreneur in Season 3's "Quirky Eggheads and Texas Snow Globes" to becoming a father in Season 6's "A Launch Party and a Whole Human Being." Now that George is gone, he's focused on taking care of Mandy (Emily Osment) and their daughter CeeCee, but it's not just those two he ends up caring for.
Not much is known about what happened to Sheldon's mom and sister right after George's death. However, an older version of Georgie (Jerry O'Connell) filled in a few of those blanks during Season 11 of "The Big Bang Theory." In the episode "The Sibling Realignment," he tells Sheldon how hard it was to take care of everyone as Mary grieved and Missy navigated the rest of her teen years. Raegan Revord will not be in the spin-off, but there is the possibility that other Coopers could appear. This as the young couple navigate the ups and downs of marriage while learning all about CeeCee's personality. Georgie is set to find out that saying you have everything under control and actually controlling it are two very different things.
This wasn't supposed to happen.
These are the heartbreaking words that Mary utters while giving the eulogy at George's funeral in the tear-jerking Season 7 episode "Funeral." George's death was essential to the "Young Sheldon" story, since the series is meant to end with Sheldon's departure for California, but it was a moment that many had been dreading. Lance Barber's performance as Sheldon's dad made the tragic turn of events even harder to swallow, since he turned the supposedly no-good character into a loveable figure. The thing is, it was supposed to happen — creators knew right from the get-go that George would pass away in the spin-off.
The Young Sheldon Facebook page paid tribute to Barber's portrayal of the character by sharing Chuck Lorre's vanity card from the end of Season 7, Episode 12, "A New Home and Traditional Texas Torture." The card notes that the decision regarding George's death happened 18 years ago. "No one could have thought that someday we would regret that decision," noted the statement, which went on to say that there were plenty of tears while filming the scene announcing George's death. "A reminder that we had fallen in love with a fictional character. Which is, itself, a reminder to love the characters in our life who are real."
Mary also says that she wishes that George was still there. Technically, he was there: Eagle-eyed fans spotted Lance Barber crashing his own funeral by disguising himself as a woman. He can be seen with silver hair and spectacles around 14 minutes and 52 seconds into the episode. A "Young Sheldon" spokesperson told Deadline that Barber just "surprised everyone and showed up like that."
I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be.
"I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be" is the last line of "Young Sheldon," said by the title character as he walks onto the Caltech campus. Adult Sheldon does vow to always remember the special things that make East Texas his home, but heading to California means the start of a new beginning that has so many adventures in store for him. After his studies were complete, Caltech became a workplace that he would share with Leonard, Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard. That includes the iconic lunchroom scenes that were sometimes the starting point for pop culture debates and drama that could propel a storyline.
Ending on this note is a nice sentiment for fans of "The Big Bang Theory," and it is also something that the creative team had been planning for quite some time. This is according to Entertainment Weekly's interview with showrunner Steve Holland. "Sheldon going off into his new life was always our idea, to end it on a hopeful upbeat note," Holland said. "We know that his new life is full of family and friends, and good things happen to him, so that always felt like the right last moment." It turned out to be a good move — hearing Sheldon say that he's exactly where he's supposed to be is so much sweeter when we as viewers know that he's right to feel this way.