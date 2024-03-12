Why Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Won't Play Missy On The Georgie And Mandy Spin-Off
The finale of "Young Sheldon" may be drawing closer but fans won't have to say goodbye to the entire Cooper clan just yet. That's because the sitcom, which is a prequel to "The Big Bang Theory," is getting a spin-off of its own. CBS confirmed that fan-favorite couple Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister (Montana Jordan and Emily Osment) will be fronting a new series that will chronicle their life with their daughter CeCe in Texas. However, it seems that Raegan Revord, who plays Georgie's sister Missy, and the rest of the "Young Sheldon" cast might not be reprising their roles on the new series, even though Georgie and Mandy currently reside in the Coopers' family home.
The upcoming spin-off was officially confirmed in a statement from CBS, which Jordan then reposted on Instagram. Revord was also quick to celebrate her co-star's next chapter. "Couldn't have happened to a better person! Wishing you all the best over there brother," she wrote in the comments of Jordan's post. But when a fan asked if Missy would also be making an appearance on the new show, Revord shared a very disappointing answer in a comment that has now been deleted. "Wasn't invited. I'll be cheering for Montana though," she wrote (via Reddit).
Raegan Revord's Missy is one of the best characters on Young Sheldon
Missy Cooper is considered to be one of the funniest and most likable characters on "Young Sheldon." Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) often-ignored twin sister is known for delivering sassy quips and hilarious one-liners, but she's also been at the center of some emotional scenes, like when she comforts Georgie as he struggles to come to terms with the fact he's going to be a dad in Season 5.
The "Alexa & Katie" actor has continued to explore different aspects of Missy's character as the show has progressed and Season 7 sees her temporarily step into her mom Mary's (Zoe Perry) shoes, which is a role that Revord loved getting to play. Prior to filming, CBS confirmed that this is the last season of "Young Sheldon," and Revord admitted will be devastated to see it end. "Right now I am feeling so so heartbroken, but also so grateful," she wrote on Facebook. "Playing Missy Cooper for the past 7 years and getting [to] be a part of this beloved franchise has been life changing. Filming these last 14 episodes will be so hard, but I am excited to get [the] opportunity to share this story with the fans and our Young Sheldon family."
Revord's impact on the sitcom has not gone unnoticed by viewers, and she'll no doubt be missed on the upcoming spin-off. However, as the actor's comment on Instagram was quickly deleted, it's possible she spoke too soon and plans are being made to bring her back one way or another. But regardless of whether or not she ends up joining the spin-off, what can fans expect to see when it goes on air?
What do we know about the Young Sheldon spin-off so far?
The upcoming "Young Sheldon" spin-off will be the third installment in "The Big Bang Theory" universe. CBS began developing it back in January and it was officially confirmed last week. In their statement, co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro and executive producer Steve Holland, teased a little bit about what to expect, saying, "From The Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us. We're very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy."
Georgie and Mandy's "Young Sheldon" spin-off will center on the couple raising "their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage," the statement confirmed. So far, no other "Young Sheldon" cast members like Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord, Zoe Perry, or Annie Potts are expected to appear on the series. However, the reference to seeing Georgie and Mandy navigating married life could mean that there will be a Cooper wedding before the final season of "Young Sheldon" is out.
The spin-off show has been slated for release during the 2024 to 2025 season, which means it could begin airing on CBS as early as September.