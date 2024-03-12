Why Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Won't Play Missy On The Georgie And Mandy Spin-Off

Missy Cooper is considered to be one of the funniest and most likable characters on "Young Sheldon." Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) often-ignored twin sister is known for delivering sassy quips and hilarious one-liners, but she's also been at the center of some emotional scenes, like when she comforts Georgie as he struggles to come to terms with the fact he's going to be a dad in Season 5.

The "Alexa & Katie" actor has continued to explore different aspects of Missy's character as the show has progressed and Season 7 sees her temporarily step into her mom Mary's (Zoe Perry) shoes, which is a role that Revord loved getting to play. Prior to filming, CBS confirmed that this is the last season of "Young Sheldon," and Revord admitted will be devastated to see it end. "Right now I am feeling so so heartbroken, but also so grateful," she wrote on Facebook. "Playing Missy Cooper for the past 7 years and getting [to] be a part of this beloved franchise has been life changing. Filming these last 14 episodes will be so hard, but I am excited to get [the] opportunity to share this story with the fans and our Young Sheldon family."

Revord's impact on the sitcom has not gone unnoticed by viewers, and she'll no doubt be missed on the upcoming spin-off. However, as the actor's comment on Instagram was quickly deleted, it's possible she spoke too soon and plans are being made to bring her back one way or another. But regardless of whether or not she ends up joining the spin-off, what can fans expect to see when it goes on air?